Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

Carolina faces Philadelphia in the second round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

25-26_2026 Playoffs Round 2 Schedule Graphics_041426_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the remainder of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will face the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and the series opens tonight with Game 1 at Lenovo Center. 

The series marks the first meeting between the Flyers and Hurricanes in the postseason. The Hurricanes earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-22-7 (113 points). The Flyers qualified for the postseason as a wild card, with a record of 43-27-12 (98 points). Carolina defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round, becoming the third team in NHL history to record a series win in eight consecutive postseasons, following Montreal (10 from 1984-93 & 1951-60) and Philadelphia (9 from 1973-81). 

Carolina’s complete 2026 Second Round schedule is below:

Round 2 Schedule

Game
Date
Time (ET)
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Saturday, May 2
8:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ABC; SN, TVAS
Game 2
Monday, May 4
7:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ESPN; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3
Thursday, May 7
8:00 p.m.
Xfinity Mobile Arena
TNT, truTV, HBO Max; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Saturday, May 9
6:00 p.m.
Xfinity Mobile Arena
TNT, truTV, HBO Max; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Monday, May 11
TBD
Lenovo Center
ESPN
Game 6*
Wednesday, May 13
TBD
Xfinity Mobile Arena
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Game 7*
Saturday, May 16
TBD
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, HBO Max

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