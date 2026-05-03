Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the remainder of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will face the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and the series opens tonight with Game 1 at Lenovo Center.

The series marks the first meeting between the Flyers and Hurricanes in the postseason. The Hurricanes earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-22-7 (113 points). The Flyers qualified for the postseason as a wild card, with a record of 43-27-12 (98 points). Carolina defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round, becoming the third team in NHL history to record a series win in eight consecutive postseasons, following Montreal (10 from 1984-93 & 1951-60) and Philadelphia (9 from 1973-81).

Carolina’s complete 2026 Second Round schedule is below: