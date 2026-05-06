Canes Embracing 'Grind Mentality' As Round 2 Heads North

RALEIGH, N.C. - New round, familiar situation.

After successfully defending home ice with wins in the first two games of the series, and a two-day gap between their next game, the Carolina Hurricanes now hit the road.

Taking the day off the ice on Tuesday, following their dramatic overtime win, the group returned to practice at Lenovo Center this morning.

Two key questions entering the skate were, how would the forward lines look after a late switch in Game 2, and would Alexander Nikishin be back alongside Shayne Gostisbehere?

At least for today, the trios up front were the same as they had been prior to the adjustment. During Monday's third period, Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels prompted Rod Brind'Amour to swap a pair of pieces, flipping Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook. It immediately resulted in the game-tying goal.

But today, it was back to regularly scheduled programming.

"Sometimes, (a switch) is good. Even switching for a period gives you a different jump," Sebastian Aho reasoned. "It worked out last game perfectly."

But if the trio of Svechnikov, Aho, and Jarvis remains together, they know they're going to need to contribute more.

"Obviously, it's on us to figure it out and to find the game," Aho continued. "I have a lot of confidence in our line. Away from the puck, we're playing hard. We're playing good. That can't change. We need to keep doing what we do, but then be a little smarter with the puck. I think we're chucking it away a little too easy."

Simplify, yet stay true to what makes them some of the team's most important forwards.

"We've still got to make plays when the play is there. Most of the time, playoff hockey is a grind mentality. Nothing stupid," he finished with. "I think we still have another level when it comes to executing plays, because we have the skill to make them. It's just executing a little bit better."

On the back end, although Brind'Amour told reporters on Tuesday that Nikishin had been cleared to play after passing all tests in the NHL's concussion protocol, he remained working as an extra at today's skate.

As had been the case for the first two games of the series, Mike Reilly was partnered with Gostisbehere.

Brind'Amour remained tight-lipped on whether Reilly will get a third consecutive game, or Nikishin will draw back in for the first time since Game 4 of the first round.

"He's been cleared and had a good practice," the head coach said of his young defenseman. "He's definitely an option for tomorrow."

Reilly had a standout performance in Saturday's Game 1 shutout victory, but when healthy, Nikishin is normally the go-to option, playing in 81 of the team's 82 regular-season games and all four of the first-round win over Ottawa.