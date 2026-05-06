Canes Embracing 'Grind Mentality' As Round 2 Heads North

"They're going to throw everything at us, and we're going to throw everything at them. That's the beauty of playoff hockey."

5.6.26 Aho

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - New round, familiar situation.

After successfully defending home ice with wins in the first two games of the series, and a two-day gap between their next game, the Carolina Hurricanes now hit the road.

Taking the day off the ice on Tuesday, following their dramatic overtime win, the group returned to practice at Lenovo Center this morning.

Two key questions entering the skate were, how would the forward lines look after a late switch in Game 2, and would Alexander Nikishin be back alongside Shayne Gostisbehere?

At least for today, the trios up front were the same as they had been prior to the adjustment. During Monday's third period, Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels prompted Rod Brind'Amour to swap a pair of pieces, flipping Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook. It immediately resulted in the game-tying goal.

But today, it was back to regularly scheduled programming.

"Sometimes, (a switch) is good. Even switching for a period gives you a different jump," Sebastian Aho reasoned. "It worked out last game perfectly."

But if the trio of Svechnikov, Aho, and Jarvis remains together, they know they're going to need to contribute more.

"Obviously, it's on us to figure it out and to find the game," Aho continued. "I have a lot of confidence in our line. Away from the puck, we're playing hard. We're playing good. That can't change. We need to keep doing what we do, but then be a little smarter with the puck. I think we're chucking it away a little too easy."

Simplify, yet stay true to what makes them some of the team's most important forwards.

"We've still got to make plays when the play is there. Most of the time, playoff hockey is a grind mentality. Nothing stupid," he finished with. "I think we still have another level when it comes to executing plays, because we have the skill to make them. It's just executing a little bit better."

On the back end, although Brind'Amour told reporters on Tuesday that Nikishin had been cleared to play after passing all tests in the NHL's concussion protocol, he remained working as an extra at today's skate.

As had been the case for the first two games of the series, Mike Reilly was partnered with Gostisbehere.

Brind'Amour remained tight-lipped on whether Reilly will get a third consecutive game, or Nikishin will draw back in for the first time since Game 4 of the first round.

"He's been cleared and had a good practice," the head coach said of his young defenseman. "He's definitely an option for tomorrow."

Reilly had a standout performance in Saturday's Game 1 shutout victory, but when healthy, Nikishin is normally the go-to option, playing in 81 of the team's 82 regular-season games and all four of the first-round win over Ottawa.

Canes Practice Lines & Pairings (5/6)

FORWARDS

DEFENSEMEN

GOALIES
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Reilly
Kochetkov
Deslauriers - Jankowski - Robinson
Nikishin
 
Kotkaniemi
 
 

They Said It...

Nikolaj Ehlers giving his thoughts on the line-switching situation...

"In the playoffs, you need all four lines. It doesn't matter who scores the goals, as long as we win the games. So far, obviously, Stank, Blake, and Hallsy have taken a big load of that. Some games it's going to be our line, some games it's going to be Janks' line. You want that. You want some different lines getting hot at different times to win some games. We've been able to do that so far."

Sebastian Aho when asked about the most important thing as the series shifts to Xfinity Mobile Arena...

"Start on time for Game 3. That's the only thing you can think about right now. You rest and recover here. When the bell rings, you've got to be ready. Then we'll go from there. You can't have any other thoughts in mind. As the series goes on, both teams are trying to play better. We'll just try to improve our game. They're going to throw everything at us, and we're going to throw everything at them. That's the beauty of playoff hockey."

Rod Brind'Amour on not having last change...

"When you get to this stage of the season, everybody's good. You rely on everybody on your team, or you wouldn't be this far. Everybody can play against everyone. In your mind, you have little things that, okay, maybe if that group can go against that group, that would be better, but on the road, that kind of goes out the window a little bit. You trust your team."

What's Next?

Game 3 takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

Next Game: Thursday, May 7 | Round 2, Game 3 at Philadelphia | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game (IF NECESSARY): Monday, May 11 | Round 2, Game 5 vs. Philadelphia | TIME TBD | Tickets | Parking

Road Game HQ

Head to Carolina Ale House in Cary when the Canes are on the road for the team's official viewing events! Join Stormy, the Canes Crew, and more to watch the Canes compete.

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