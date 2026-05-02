Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nikolaj Ehlers will return to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup this evening as they kick off Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sidelined with a lower-body injury for the Canes' series-deciding victory in Ottawa one week ago, the 30-year-old utilized the long layoff between playoff rounds to get ready to go for tonight's tilt.

Alexander Nikishin, the other main lineup question mark heading into the battle with Philadelphia, will remain as such until this evening. The Russian rookie was diagnosed with a concussion last Sunday and must finish navigating the NHL's concussion protocol before being cleared to return to game action.

"I think Niki's still got to clear a test today, so we'll see on that," said Rod Brind'Amour. "He's been practicing with us, so we'll see."

As mentioned above, Nikishin has been practicing with the team in a full-contact sweater over the last few days, and his coach has been optimistic about his chances to play tonight. Should the 24-year-old not be cleared, however, Mike Reilly figures to factor in after working alongside Shayne Gostisbehere this morning.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen continued his stay in the traditional starter's crease this morning. Expected to get the nod this evening, the Dane will aim to replicate his first-round showing in which he led all playoff goaltenders in both GAA (1.10) and save percentage (.955). Andersen is 14-4-3 in 21 career regular-season games against the Flyers.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin/Reilly*

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly*

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.