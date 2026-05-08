Recap: Special Teams Propels Canes To Game 3 Victory

PHILADELPHIA - Two power play goals and a shorthanded marker paved the way to a 4-1 Carolina Hurricanes win on Thursday, as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of their second-round series at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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Although Philadelphia began the evening with the better of the scoring opportunities, a pair of posts and timely stops from Frederik Andersen allowed the Canes to take the first lead for the sixth time in seven playoff games. On a man advantage inside the final two minutes of the opening stanza, Jordan Staal put away the rebound of an Andrei Svechnikov shot to open the scoring.

And while the first of the trio of special teams strikes allowed Carolina to take momentum back to their locker room, the high would last for just 2:31 of the middle frame. With a delayed penalty coming, a Philadelphia shot ricocheted to a waiting Trevor Zegras to put home at the side of the net.

But before the middle stanza came to a close, another Staal-contributed special teams tally put Carolina back in front. As his captain pried away possession following a defensive zone draw, Jalen Chatfield jumped into the rush to create a two-on-one, where the mobile defenseman rifled home a feed with no hesitation.

Taking their 2-1 advantage to the final frame, the Canes pulled away from there. A Svechnikov power-play goal offered some insurance, and a Nikolaj Ehlers breakaway conversion sent the fans toward the exits.

Backstopping his seventh straight win between the pipes, Andersen made 18 saves on 19 shots to foil the Flyers' attackers.