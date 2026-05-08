Recap: Special Teams Propels Canes To Game 3 Victory

Carolina will have a chance to close out the series on Saturday

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - Two power play goals and a shorthanded marker paved the way to a 4-1 Carolina Hurricanes win on Thursday, as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of their second-round series at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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Although Philadelphia began the evening with the better of the scoring opportunities, a pair of posts and timely stops from Frederik Andersen allowed the Canes to take the first lead for the sixth time in seven playoff games. On a man advantage inside the final two minutes of the opening stanza, Jordan Staal put away the rebound of an Andrei Svechnikov shot to open the scoring.

And while the first of the trio of special teams strikes allowed Carolina to take momentum back to their locker room, the high would last for just 2:31 of the middle frame. With a delayed penalty coming, a Philadelphia shot ricocheted to a waiting Trevor Zegras to put home at the side of the net.

But before the middle stanza came to a close, another Staal-contributed special teams tally put Carolina back in front. As his captain pried away possession following a defensive zone draw, Jalen Chatfield jumped into the rush to create a two-on-one, where the mobile defenseman rifled home a feed with no hesitation.

Taking their 2-1 advantage to the final frame, the Canes pulled away from there. A Svechnikov power-play goal offered some insurance, and a Nikolaj Ehlers breakaway conversion sent the fans toward the exits.

Backstopping his seventh straight win between the pipes, Andersen made 18 saves on 19 shots to foil the Flyers' attackers.

CAR at PHI | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jordan Staal's game-opening goal was his 40th career playoff point with the Hurricanes, surpassing Teuvo Teravainen (39) to move into a tie with Jaccob Slavin for the fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Staal also joined his brother, Eric, in the top five for all-time playoff points with the Hurricanes/ Whalers after previously joining the top five in regular-season points in 2025-26. The only other set of brothers to do this with a single franchise are Henrik and Daniel Sedin with the Canucks.
  • Frederik Andersen became the 12th goaltender in NHL history and third in the last 30 years to begin a postseason on a seven-game winning streak, joining Igor Shesterkin (7 GP in 2024) and Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP in 2008). He also joined Shesterkin as the second goaltender born outside North America to achieve the feat.
  • With an assist on Staal's first goal of the game, Andrei Svechnikov became the second player in Hurricanes/Whalers history with 50 career playoff points, joining Sebastian Aho (88).
  • Svechnikov's fifth career playoff power-play goal tied Ray Whitney for the sixth-most in franchise history.
  • Sebastian Aho assisted on Andrei Svechnikov’s goal for his 89th career playoff point, surpassing Teemu Selanne for sole possession of the fourth-most playoff points by a Finnish player. The only players with more are Jari Kurri (106-127—233), Esa Tikkanen (72-60—132) and Mikko Rantanen (44-86—130).
  • Jalen Chatfield became the third defenseman in Hurricanes/Whalers history to score a shorthanded playoff goal, following Brendan Smith (Game 2 of 2022 R2) and Mike Commodore (Game 1 of 2006 CF).
  • Carolina won its seventh straight game, matching the longest playoff winning streak in franchise history.
  • No team has opened the scoring more than the Hurricanes in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs (six times).

They Said It...

Quotes from Rod Brind'Amour and select players will be added here when available...

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before the puck drops for Game 4 on Saturday.

Next Game: Saturday, May 9 | Round 2, Game 4 at Philadelphia | 6:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game (if necessary): Monday, May 11 | Round 2, Game 5 vs. Philadelphia | Time TBD | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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