Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers In OT, Advance To ECF

PHILADELPHIA - Jackson Blake tallied two goals, including the overtime game-winner, to help the Carolina Hurricanes take a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 and complete a second straight series sweep.
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For the third time in as many games, Philadelphia came out of the gates hot, earning the better scoring chances early on. Held scoreless in the opening stages of Game 3, this time around, their fortune was more similar to their multi-goal Game 2, striking for the game-opening tally as Tyson Foerster shook loose in the slot just before the eight-minute mark.
Foerster's opener stood as the lone number on the scoreboard through the first half of the contest, but Carolina eventually responded in the middle stages of the second period. After both teams failed to convert on a pair of power play opportunities, Blake flung a puck to the net from the wall in the offensive zone, redirecting off of a Flyers defenseman and in to level the score.
A would-have-been go-ahead goal came just 28 seconds later for the Canes; however, goaltender interference nullified what would have been Mark Jankowski's first time (legally) finding twine in the postseason.
In the third, a postseason-leading seventh goal from Logan Stankoven placed the Canes in the driver's seat at 4:13, but just 1:39 later, Philadelphia had an answer, ultimately forcing overtime.
After a lengthy extra frame in Game 2, Carolina wrapped things up just 5:31 into overtime on Blake's second of the night. Jaccob Slavin picked off a Philadelphia breakout pass in the neutral zone before sending Taylor Hall down the left wing on a 3-on-2. With numbers on his side, Hall found Blake wide open in the high slot, whose sizzling wrister powered through Dan Vladar's attempted glove save and bounced across the goal line.
Frederik Andersen once again allowed two or fewer goals, stopping 15 of 17 shots for his, and the team's eighth win of the postseason.