Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers In OT, Advance To ECF

They Said It...

Jackson Blake on the game-winning goal…

“A lot went down on that goal. Slavo makes an unbelievable play. Then Stanks middle-lane drives and pushes those two defensemen back. Hallsy makes a play that not a lot of people can make there. Fortunately, I got the bounce and it went in…”

Frederik Andersen reflecting on the series and more recently, tonight…

“It was a lot of different games, but they pushed really hard this game. I don’t think we came out the best way in the first period. We were a little tip-toeing into it. We came at it better and better, stuck with it, and got rewarded. It was a great job by everyone to battle for each other and get that goal.”

Logan Stankoven on getting back in the goal column and his line scoring all three for the Canes...

“I thought the first period, I didn’t play great, just individually. We talked about it as a line in between periods; we had to be simpler. Even if we’re not scoring, just trying to create some momentum and some O-zone shifts. We did, and we were able to cash in a few times, so it was nice. Great to get back on the board.”

Sean Walker on the whirlwind of coming back to Raleigh for the birth of his daughter and returning to Philadelphia in time for the game...

“It was weird. It was one of the easiest and hardest games I’ve maybe ever played, if that makes sense. You just kind of live in the moment. Running on no sleep, I ate my pregame meal in the hospital cafeteria. It’s just crazy... The guys were amazing, team services (was amazing), the whole organization from the owner down really made it possible for me to be there and get back in time (for Game 4)."

Rod Brind’Amour after a second consecutive sweep…

“The impressive part is how we’ve gone about it. Obviously, we’re getting some huge performances, but everybody’s doing it. It’s how we have to get it done. Go down the list, every guy had his hands in these two series wins.”

Jaccob Slavin on the importance of getting to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in eight years…

“You take it one step at a time, and this is just another step in the process. We’ve got a good group in here who have all been there before now. Everyone knows what to expect and knows what’s expected of us. We have to go in with the right mindset, chip away, and work hard like we do.”