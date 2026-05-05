Recap: Hall's OT Dagger Completes Canes' Game 2 Comeback

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taylor Hall scored with 1:06 remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.
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Coming off a dominant start to Game 1, the Canes found themselves on the back foot early in Monday's rematch after the Flyers scored back-to-back goals in a span of just 39 seconds. Trailing for the first time all postseason, Carolina climbed back into the contest with a Nikolaj Ehlers power-play blast at 10:21, halving Philadelphia's lead before the break.
The Canes' chase for a tying tally ebbed and flowed through a penalty-filled second period, but the contest rolled into the final frame with the Flyers still ahead by one. With 9:39 remaining in regulation, the equalizer finally arrived off the stick of Seth Jarvis, who wired a drop pass from Ehlers past Dan Vladar to force overtime.
Compared to a cagey third period, overtime was a track meet. The two clubs combined for 23 shots — 15 of which came from Philadelphia — as would-be winners just missed the mark for much of the frame.
But as the clock ticked toward the final minute, Sean Walker breezed through the neutral zone before dishing to Hall on the wing, who drove to the net and managed to slam home his own rebound to wrap up a sixth straight win for the Hurricanes.
Once again, Frederik Andersen stood tall when called upon, particularly as nearly half of his 34 saves came in overtime.