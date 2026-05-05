Recap: Hall's OT Dagger Completes Canes' Game 2 Comeback

Carolina erases two-goal deficit to take 2-0 series lead

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taylor Hall scored with 1:06 remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

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Coming off a dominant start to Game 1, the Canes found themselves on the back foot early in Monday's rematch after the Flyers scored back-to-back goals in a span of just 39 seconds. Trailing for the first time all postseason, Carolina climbed back into the contest with a Nikolaj Ehlers power-play blast at 10:21, halving Philadelphia's lead before the break.

The Canes' chase for a tying tally ebbed and flowed through a penalty-filled second period, but the contest rolled into the final frame with the Flyers still ahead by one. With 9:39 remaining in regulation, the equalizer finally arrived off the stick of Seth Jarvis, who wired a drop pass from Ehlers past Dan Vladar to force overtime.

Compared to a cagey third period, overtime was a track meet. The two clubs combined for 23 shots — 15 of which came from Philadelphia — as would-be winners just missed the mark for much of the frame.

But as the clock ticked toward the final minute, Sean Walker breezed through the neutral zone before dishing to Hall on the wing, who drove to the net and managed to slam home his own rebound to wrap up a sixth straight win for the Hurricanes.

Once again, Frederik Andersen stood tall when called upon, particularly as nearly half of his 34 saves came in overtime.

PHI at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Taylor Hall scored his first career playoff overtime goal to boost his team-leading point total to nine (3G, 6A) in six games. At 34, he's the franchise's fourth-oldest player to score a playoff overtime goal behind Ron Francis (39, 2002), Paul Stastny (37, 2023) and Scott Walker (35, 2009).
  • The only Hurricane with points in all six playoff games, Hall now boasts the franchise's longest postseason-opening point streak. Only three players in franchise history have had a longer point streak at any point of a playoff year (not limited to the start of the postseason).
  • Seth Jarvis scored his 20th career playoff goal and became the third player in franchise history to reach the mark, following Sebastian Aho (37) and Andrei Svechnikov (23).
  • Nikolaj Ehlers tallied his first playoff goal as a Hurricane and the 10th of his career, tying Oliver Bjorkstrand for the second-most postseason goals by a Danish player. Only Lars Eller (15) has more.
  • Jackson Blake notched two assists for his third multi-point performance of the playoffs and his second in as many games.
  • Now with 14 career playoff points (5-9—14 in 21 GP), Blake overtook Kevin Dineen (6-7—13 in 10 GP) for the fourth-most by a player age 22 or younger with the franchise. Eric Staal (9-19—28 in 25 GP) tops the list.  
  • Jordan Staal recorded his 39th career playoff point with Carolina, passing Rod Brind'Amour and tying Ron Francis and Teuvo Teravainen for the sixth-most in franchise history. Staal also tied his brother, Eric (24), for seventh on the club’s all-time postseason assists list. 
  • K'Andre Miller picked up his fourth assist and point of the playoffs and leads the team's defensemen in both categories.
  • Frederik Andersen extended his streak of allowing two or fewer goals this postseason to six games. Only nine goaltenders in NHL history have started a postseason with a longer run; Jeremy Swayman (7 GP in 2024) is the only other active netminder to do so.

They Said It...

Taylor Hall walking us through his overtime winner...

"I didn't realize I fell down, and then put it in. When you score in overtime, it seems like parts of your memory just kind of go. It was a gritty goal. I didn't do a very good job of attacking tonight, personally. I got that puck and I just wanted to get to the middle of the ice as much as I could. I got a shot off and got a rebound. That was an overtime goal, for sure."

Seth Jarvis reviewing Taylor Hall's night...

"He's been incredible. Almost more important than his goal was his block in the third with a couple of seconds left. You never know what happens there. For him to put his body on the line, and then get rewarded with a goal, I couldn't be happier for the guy."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on the overtime hero...

"He wants to win, so he's doing whatever he has to do to help the team. He's doing it, in that situation, at both ends of the rink, and obviously winning it for us too. He's just been a great player for us."

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the big picture of the game, starting with his team falling behind 2-0 early...

"(Falling behind early) was not ideal. I actually thought we had a good start, and yet we were throwing the puck over the glass for no reason, and then they had a good shift, we had it on our stick, and bobbled it around. Next thing you know, we're down two. That was not ideal, but I actually liked the way we played for the rest of the first half of the game. We found a way to kind of get it close. I think that was the key (avoiding falling behind by three). Too many penalties, you know? It just kills your team, kills your momentum, kills everything. But you've got to give the guys credit, they did a great job there and then found a way to tie it up."

Sean Walker after another Frederik Andersen win...

“Fred’s been so good the whole playoffs so far. We didn’t start the way we wanted. We didn’t really give him help there, but then he shuts the door. To have that confidence and to know your goalie is going to be there [is great]. We did have some breakdowns, obviously, and they had some good pushes, where they had some pretty good chances, but he was there to save our \\*. He’s unbelievable and a really big part of our team and all the success we’ve had right now.”

Nikolaj Ehlers describing his team's resolve...

"Well, we don't quit. I think we've shown all year that if we keep playing the right way and keep putting pressure on their players every single shift, we will get back to playing some pretty good hockey, and create turnovers and a lot of good chances. We were able to do that tonight."

Postgame Quotes: Seth Jarvis

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday. They'll return to practice on Wednesday before departing for Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Next Game: Thursday, May 7 | Round 2, Game 3 at Philadelphia | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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