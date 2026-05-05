Recap: Hall's OT Dagger Completes Canes' Game 2 Comeback

They Said It...

Taylor Hall walking us through his overtime winner...

"I didn't realize I fell down, and then put it in. When you score in overtime, it seems like parts of your memory just kind of go. It was a gritty goal. I didn't do a very good job of attacking tonight, personally. I got that puck and I just wanted to get to the middle of the ice as much as I could. I got a shot off and got a rebound. That was an overtime goal, for sure."

Seth Jarvis reviewing Taylor Hall's night...

"He's been incredible. Almost more important than his goal was his block in the third with a couple of seconds left. You never know what happens there. For him to put his body on the line, and then get rewarded with a goal, I couldn't be happier for the guy."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on the overtime hero...

"He wants to win, so he's doing whatever he has to do to help the team. He's doing it, in that situation, at both ends of the rink, and obviously winning it for us too. He's just been a great player for us."

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the big picture of the game, starting with his team falling behind 2-0 early...

"(Falling behind early) was not ideal. I actually thought we had a good start, and yet we were throwing the puck over the glass for no reason, and then they had a good shift, we had it on our stick, and bobbled it around. Next thing you know, we're down two. That was not ideal, but I actually liked the way we played for the rest of the first half of the game. We found a way to kind of get it close. I think that was the key (avoiding falling behind by three). Too many penalties, you know? It just kills your team, kills your momentum, kills everything. But you've got to give the guys credit, they did a great job there and then found a way to tie it up."

Sean Walker after another Frederik Andersen win...

“Fred’s been so good the whole playoffs so far. We didn’t start the way we wanted. We didn’t really give him help there, but then he shuts the door. To have that confidence and to know your goalie is going to be there [is great]. We did have some breakdowns, obviously, and they had some good pushes, where they had some pretty good chances, but he was there to save our \\*. He’s unbelievable and a really big part of our team and all the success we’ve had right now.”

Nikolaj Ehlers describing his team's resolve...

"Well, we don't quit. I think we've shown all year that if we keep playing the right way and keep putting pressure on their players every single shift, we will get back to playing some pretty good hockey, and create turnovers and a lot of good chances. We were able to do that tonight."