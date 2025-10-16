Preview: October 16 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend the perfect start to their season on Thursday when they face the Anaheim Ducks.
-
When: Thursday, Oct. 16
Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 14
-
Ducks Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)
Ducks Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 14