Preview: October 16 at Anaheim

Canes continue their West Coast swing at Honda Center

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend the perfect start to their season on Thursday when they face the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Thursday, Oct. 16

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 14

Ducks Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 14

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes started their six-game road trip with a convincing 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi, who was making his NHL debut, was spectacular early, allowing Carolina to eventually take over the game during the second and third periods.
  • 13 different skaters registered at least one point in the contest, and the team now has eight players with a three-game season-opening point streak (Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Alexander Nikishin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake, Jordan Martinook & Eric Robinson) for the first time in franchise history.

Starting On The Right Foot...

  • The Canes have opened the campaign with a 3-0-0 record and have done so with an NHL-leading 5.00 goals per game.
  • Carolina opens its season on a three-game win streak for the fifth time in franchise history, following 2021-22 (9-0-0), 2019- 20 (5-0-0), 1995-96 (4-0-0), and 2022-23 (3-0-0). They are also the only unbeaten team remaining in the Eastern Conference.

Alexander The Great...

  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin has recorded an assist in each of the three games so far this season, becoming the second defenseman in Hurricanes/Whalers history to record a point in each of his first three regular-season NHL games (Jamie McBain began his career with a four-game point streak in 2009-10).

In Net...

  • After Brandon Bussi's fantastic debut on Tuesday, likely, the Canes go back to their ace, Frederik Andersen, tonight.
  • The 36-year-old veteran started the season 2-0 with wins over New Jersey and Philadelphia at home. Over the course of his career, he is 5-2 against his former franchise with a .927 save percentage.

On The Other Side...

  • After dropping their season-opener to Seattle, Anaheim has responded with wins over San Jose and Pittsburgh.
  • Former New York Ranger Chris Kreider has enjoyed a successful start to his time with the Ducks, registering four goals in those three games.
  • Rookie Beckett Sennecke has also been stellar, posting four points in his first three games in the league.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday, Oct. 11. He was not on the team plane when it departed Raleigh on Monday, but the head coach said he was hopeful that he could join the team at some point on the trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin's (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Tuesday, Oct. 14.

What Are We Wearing?

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll return to game action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 18 @ Los Angeles | 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

