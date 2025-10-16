Preview: October 16 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend the perfect start to their season on Thursday when they face the Anaheim Ducks.

-

When: Thursday, Oct. 16

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 14

-

Ducks Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 14