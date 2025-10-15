Recap: Bussi Backstops Canes To Third Straight Victory

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's victory...

"Everyone contributed tonight. You go down the whole list. Some guys had really good games, but everybody was impactful. It was great to see for Brandon, getting that first one. He was impactful early on. He made a few huge saves that made us able to settle in and got us a win.”

Brandon Bussi when asked to describe the night...

“Special. You work hard to get to moments like this, and you don’t know if it’s ever going to happen. Great effort by the team today, they made my job easy.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the team going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, without Jaccob Slavin...

“You’re not going to replace (Jaccob Slavin). We know we need him back desperately, but Reilly stepped in. First period, we took three penalties. That could be the game right there if we don’t kill those. The goalie was the first star in that, but the other guys did a great job, too. Even in the third, when they get a power play and we were able to snuff it right out. It was good contributions from everyone.”

Eric Robinson when asked about 13 different players recording at least one point tonight...

“It’s a testament to our depth. You never know on a nightly basis who is going to contribute. I think that’s kind of how we wear teams down and why we’ve been successful.”

Jackson Blake reviewing Bussi's big night...

“He was lights out tonight, right? He kind of kept us in that one a little bit in the first and the second. Obviously we weren’t playing great, but we knew we had some confidence with him back there when he was playing like that.”

Brandon Bussi on having his family in the stands to watch his performance...

“Really awesome. I can’t wait to see them and give everyone a hug. It’s one of those moments that you’re never going to forget. I’m going to cherish it. When tomorrow comes, we’re on to Anaheim, but tonight, it’s going to be sweet.”