Recap: Bussi Backstops Canes To Third Straight Victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Brandon Bussi made 16 saves in his NHL debut and five different skaters lit the lamp as the Carolina Hurricanes took a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, moving to 3-0-0 on the young season.
Despite taking three penalties in the first period, the Canes escaped the frame unscathed, thanks in large part to some timely goaltending from their debutant between the pipes. Tightening up after 20, Carolina then nabbed the game's first goal just 1:24 into the middle stanza on a long-range laser from Sean Walker.
Even as San Jose's William Eklund leveled the score just three minutes after Walker's strike, the Hurricanes began to assert themselves in the second period, and ultimately tacked on two more tallies to take a two-goal lead into the third. William Carrier initially broke the deadlock as he poked home an Alexander Nikishin rebound at 14:14, then Eric Robinson doubled the advantage on a breakaway after a heads-up stretch pass from Mike Reilly found No. 50 streaking through the neutral zone.
Getting right back to work in the third period, Carolina quickly extended its advantage through Shayne Gostisbehere, who capitalized on a rush chance with Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven, then iced the contest with a Jackson Blake blast from the blue line to seal a 5-1 win.