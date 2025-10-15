Recap: Bussi Backstops Canes To Third Straight Victory

Rookie netminder makes 16 saves, eight players extend season-opening point streaks

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Brandon Bussi made 16 saves in his NHL debut and five different skaters lit the lamp as the Carolina Hurricanes took a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, moving to 3-0-0 on the young season.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Despite taking three penalties in the first period, the Canes escaped the frame unscathed, thanks in large part to some timely goaltending from their debutant between the pipes. Tightening up after 20, Carolina then nabbed the game's first goal just 1:24 into the middle stanza on a long-range laser from Sean Walker.

Even as San Jose's William Eklund leveled the score just three minutes after Walker's strike, the Hurricanes began to assert themselves in the second period, and ultimately tacked on two more tallies to take a two-goal lead into the third. William Carrier initially broke the deadlock as he poked home an Alexander Nikishin rebound at 14:14, then Eric Robinson doubled the advantage on a breakaway after a heads-up stretch pass from Mike Reilly found No. 50 streaking through the neutral zone.

Getting right back to work in the third period, Carolina quickly extended its advantage through Shayne Gostisbehere, who capitalized on a rush chance with Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven, then iced the contest with a Jackson Blake blast from the blue line to seal a 5-1 win.

CAR at SJS | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi is the 10th netminder in franchise history to win his NHL debut while playing for the club, and the first since Pyotr Kochetkov did so on Apr. 23, 2022.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin has now posted a point in each of his first three career regular-season games. Only two CAR/HFD players - Jamie McBain (2009-10, 4 gms) and Bernie Johnston (1979-80, 4 gms) - have recorded career-opening point streaks of three games or more with the club.
  • The Hurricanes now have eight players with a three-game season-opening point streak - Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Shayne Gostisbehere, Taylor Hall, Seth Jarvis, Alexander Nikishin, Jordan Martinook & Eric Robinson - marking the first time in franchise history they've had more than four such active streaks.
  • Forward Jordan Staal skated in his 900th game with the club on Tuesday, joining Ron Francis, Glen Wesley and his brother, Eric, as the fourth player in franchise history to achieve that milestone.
  • Carolina held San Jose without a shot in the third period, marking the eighth time in franchise history that they've held an opponent to zero shots in any frame.
  • Pre-game, Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that star defenseman Jaccob Slavin would be "out for a while" with a lower-body injury. In his place, Mike Reilly made his team debut, recording his first point as a Hurricane with an assist on Eric Robinson's second-period goal.
  • This is the fifth time in franchise history Carolina has started a season 3-0-0, and the first time since 2022-23. The only other NHL club with a perfect record in 2025-26 is Dallas, with whom the Hurricanes are also tied in goals per game (5.00).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's victory...

"Everyone contributed tonight. You go down the whole list. Some guys had really good games, but everybody was impactful. It was great to see for Brandon, getting that first one. He was impactful early on. He made a few huge saves that made us able to settle in and got us a win.”

Brandon Bussi when asked to describe the night...

“Special. You work hard to get to moments like this, and you don’t know if it’s ever going to happen. Great effort by the team today, they made my job easy.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the team going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, without Jaccob Slavin...

“You’re not going to replace (Jaccob Slavin). We know we need him back desperately, but Reilly stepped in. First period, we took three penalties. That could be the game right there if we don’t kill those. The goalie was the first star in that, but the other guys did a great job, too. Even in the third, when they get a power play and we were able to snuff it right out. It was good contributions from everyone.”

Eric Robinson when asked about 13 different players recording at least one point tonight...

“It’s a testament to our depth. You never know on a nightly basis who is going to contribute. I think that’s kind of how we wear teams down and why we’ve been successful.”

Jackson Blake reviewing Bussi's big night...

“He was lights out tonight, right? He kind of kept us in that one a little bit in the first and the second. Obviously we weren’t playing great, but we knew we had some confidence with him back there when he was playing like that.”

Brandon Bussi on having his family in the stands to watch his performance...

“Really awesome. I can’t wait to see them and give everyone a hug. It’s one of those moments that you’re never going to forget. I’m going to cherish it. When tomorrow comes, we’re on to Anaheim, but tonight, it’s going to be sweet.”

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice in Anaheim on Wednesday. They'll then take on the Ducks on Thursday night at Honda Center.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Oct. 16 @ Anaheim | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Injury Report: Slavin To Be 'Out For A While'

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

Preview: October 14 at San Jose

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Injury Report: Kochetkov Still Sidelined, Slavin 'TBD'

Recap: ‘Resilient’ Canes Hold Off Flyers In OT

Injury Report: Kochetkov Out 'At Least A Week'

Projected Lineup: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

Miller's Memorable Canes Debut

Recap: Canes Outduel Devils For Season-Opening Win

Projected Lineup: October 9 vs. New Jersey

Preview: October 9 vs. New Jersey

Canes Looking Forward To Thursday's Season Opener

Canes, Lenovo Center Announce New Food Offerings For 2025-26 Season

Canes Announce 2025-26 Uniform Schedule

Highlights From Seth Jarvis' Episode Of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at Lenovo Center