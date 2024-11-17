Preview: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Canes go for a second win in as many days

Gameday 11_17 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the St. Louis Blues for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, November 17

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -285

-

Canes Record: 12-4-0 (24 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 16

-

Blues Record: 8-9-1 (17 Points, T-5th - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 16

Last Game...

  • Spencer Martin turned in his first NHL shutout on Saturday, denying all 25 shots thrown his way by the Ottawa Senators.
  • Carolina was in complete control for just about the entirety of the contest, scoring eight minutes in and never looking back. Jordan Martinook started the scoring, the power play struck twice and William Carrier capped off the evening with an empty net goal.
  • It was a bounce-back performance from the Canes in their return home, after being stymied by a 49-save performance from Karel Vejmelka on Wednesday in Utah.

Marty Party...

  • Contributing the game-opening goal last night, Martinook now has six goals in his last six games.
  • Only Jack Roslovic and Martin Necas (9) have more on the Canes.
  • Martinook's career-high is 15, set during his first season in Raleigh (2018-19).

Neci's Numbers...

  • Necas' second-period assist last night moved his career-best point streak to 12 games. It is now tied for the third-longest in Canes history (since relocation).
  • His 26 points now rank fifth for third among all NHL skaters entering Sunday's play.

In Net...

  • Spencer Martin was spectacular last night and when asked about the prospect of it earlier this week, he said he would be comfortable playing two games in two days.
  • However, from the sound of Rod Brind'Amour's media availability on Saturday morning, it sounds like Pyotr Kochetkov should be available this evening. The 25-year-old netminder was removed from Wednesday's game in Utah and did not play last night, but he did take part in morning skate.
  • Despite taking the loss on Wednesday, Kochetkov is 8-2 on the season.

On The Other Side...

  • St. Louis comes to town also playing in a back-to-back, taking an overtime win from Boston yesterday. The win snapped a four-game skid for them and was their first win on the road since October 24.
  • Jordan Binnington earned the win in net, meaning Seth Jarvis' junior teammate, Joel Hofer, is likely to be between the pipes today for the team.
  • As a whole, it's been a tough start to the season for the Blues, who rank in the bottom 10 in the league in goals per game (2.56 - 26th) and power play (14.0% - 28th).
  • Forward Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 15 points in 18 games this season. Defenseman Colton Parayko enters today's game with six points in his last seven games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. Initially expected to only be week-to-week, Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the veteran goaltender will be out "way longer" than that. The Canes' coach also confirmed that the injury is not related to the blood-clotting issue Andersen dealt with last season.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 and has missed Carolina's last three games. His placement on IR is retroactive to Nov. 10, and Rod Brind'Amour said he hopes to have the winger back in practice sometime next week.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (unspecified injury) missed last night's game against Ottawa after picking up an injury in Wednesday's game in Utah, but the injury is not considered serious. Rod Brind'Amour suggested on Saturday that he expects Kochetkov to be an available option for tonight's game.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday before practicing and traveling to Philadelphia on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Hurricanes Recall Yaniv Perets From Chicago

Injury Report: Andersen To Be Out 'Way Longer' Than Initially Expected

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Prospect Report: Poirier Piling Up Points In QMJHL

Recap: Vejmelka 'The Story' As Hurricanes Held In Utah

Projected Lineup: November 13 at Utah

Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Hurricanes Donate $25,000 To Children's Council of Watauga County

Montgomery, Panwar Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 13 at Utah

Hurricanes Reassign Ty Smith To Chicago

Recap: Canes Cruise To Victory In Vegas

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Vegas

Preview: November 11 at Vegas