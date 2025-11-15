Preview: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Canes aiming to end home stand on a high note

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a weekend sweep as they close out their home stand against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

---

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 12-5-0 (24 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 OT Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Nov. 14

---

Oilers Record: 8-7-4 (20 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 13

Gameday Central

Last Time Out...

  • Sebastian Aho's 17th career overtime goal was the difference as the Canes knocked off the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, on Friday night.
  • Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere recorded three points apiece, and Nikolaj Ehlers extended his point streak to six games with an assist.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves on 17 shots for his third win in as many starts this season.

Sizzling Svech...

  • After his three-point performance (2G, 1A) on Friday, Andrei Svechnikov now has points in six of his last nine games, including three multi-point showings.
  • Logging two goals in 54 seconds last night, Svechnikov posted the fifth-fastest two tallies by a single player in team history (since relocation).
  • Since recording his first point of the season on Oct. 28, Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes in both points (10) and goals (6), the latter of which ranks sixth among all NHL skaters in that span.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen getting the nod in Carolina's last two outings, Brandon Bussi would be in line to start tonight, should the rotation continue.
  • Bussi's last appearance saw him backstop a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Sunday. The 27-year-old stopped 16 of 20 shots to earn his fourth win in five career starts.

On The Other Side...

  • In a way, it's been business as usual for the Oilers to start the year. Connor McDavid remains producing well above a point per game (27 points in 19 games, 2nd among all NHL skaters) and Leon Draisaitl is not far behind (20 points in 19 games). The two are also a big part of a power play that's operating at 30.0%, third-best among all teams.
  • On the other hand, the team is averaging 3.42 goals against per game, and is just one week removed from allowing nine to the Colorado Avalanche. Stuart Skinner has led the workload in the crease, posting an .889 save percentage in 13 games. Calvin Pickard has been the other option, posting an .830 save percentage in six starts.
  • All of that considered, the Oilers remain right in the middle of the pack in the Pacific, even though their last regulation win came on Oct. 28.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Seth Jarvis left Friday's game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour did not have a definitive update after the game, but noted that Jarvis' status "sounded positive" and that he doesn't expect him to be out long.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi also departed last night's win, albeit with a lower-body concern. Brind'Amour said following the win that Kotkaniemi "did something to his ankle," but did not have an update on how severe the injury is.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield entered concussion protocol on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday before traveling north ahead of Monday's clash in Boston.
  • Next Game: Monday, Nov. 17 at Boston | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

