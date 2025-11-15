Preview: November 15 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a weekend sweep as they close out their home stand against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

---

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 12-5-0 (24 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 OT Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Nov. 14

---

Oilers Record: 8-7-4 (20 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 13