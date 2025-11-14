Preview: November 14 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
---
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 11-5-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 11
---
Canucks Record: 8-9-1 (17 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)
Canucks Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Nov. 11