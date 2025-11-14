Preview: November 14 vs. Vancouver

Canes open back-to-back set seeking fifth win in six games

25-Gameday_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

---

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 11-5-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 11

---

Canucks Record: 8-9-1 (17 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Nov. 11

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the season, but that was the only goal Carolina could muster in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
  • Frederik Andersen turned aside 24 of 27 shots before being pulled from the game by a concussion spotter.

Joining The Fight..

  • Tonight marks Carolina's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UNC Health. This year, the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research are teaming up to make a greater impact for families affected by cancer in North Carolina by funding pediatric cancer research at UNC.
  • Funds will come from fan contributions during the game and Hockey Fights Cancer Night activations, such as auctions and limited-edition merchandise, with the V Foundation matching donations up to $50,000.
  • To donate, shop game-night merch and learn more about all things Hockey Fights Cancer, click here.

Finding His Groove...

  • With his goal on Tuesday, Nikolaj Ehlers extended his point streak to five games, notching three goals and three assists in that span.
  • Since recording his first point with the team on Oct. 20, Ehlers leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 10 points in 11 games, including a team-high-tying three power-play points. He's also the only Cane with multiple game-winning goals during that time.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi getting the nod in Carolina's last two outings, Pyotr Kochetkov would be in line to start tonight, should the rotation continue.
  • His 3:36 relief appearance on Tuesday aside, Kochetkov's last full outing came six nights ago in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old stopped 19 of 22 shots to move to 2-0-0 on the year.

On The Other Side...

  • Vancouver has struggled to find consistency to start the season, hovering around .500 and entering tonight's tilt with a 2-3-1 mark in November.
  • The Canucks' defense has been its weakness thus far - their 66.7% PK is the lowest in the league, and they're allowing the fifth-most goals per game on average (3.50).
  • Offensively, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes expectedly lead the team in scoring with 13 points apiece, but all eyes have been on forward Kiefer Sherwood. Ranking T-4th among all NHLers with 11 goals thus far, Sherwood has scored in back-to-back games and is comfortably on pace to surpass his career high of 19 tallies in a season.
  • After Thatcher Demko left Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for a few weeks, the Canes are likely to face Kevin Lankinen this evening. The 30-year-old is 3-3-2 against Carolina in his career, with an .886 SV% and 3.85 GAA.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a laceration to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield entered concussion protocol on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action tomorrow night, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center to wrap up the homestand.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

