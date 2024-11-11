Preview: November 11 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their first defeat in nine games as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arean on Monday night.
When: Monday, November 11
Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140
Canes Record: 10-3-0 (20 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 9
Golden Knights Record: 9-3-2 (20 Points, 2nd - Pacific Division)
Golden Knights Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday, November 8