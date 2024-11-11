Preview: November 11 at Vegas

Canes venture to Vegas for their second of three straight road games

Gameday 11_11 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their first defeat in nine games as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arean on Monday night.

-

When: Monday, November 11

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 10-3-0 (20 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 9

-

Golden Knights Record: 9-3-2 (20 Points, 2nd - Pacific Division)

Golden Knights Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday, November 8

Last Game...

  • The Canes' eight-game winning streak was snapped by a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.
  • Jordan Martinook tallied two goals and an assist to lead Carolina's offense alongside Martin Necas (1G, 1A) and Seth Jarvis (2A).
  • Spencer Martin made his first appearance of the season between the pipes and stopped 23 of 28 shots.

Marty Parties...

  • Jordan Martinook's 2G, 1A effort on Saturday marked his first multi-goal and three-point game of the campaign.
  • The 32-year-old extended his point/goal streak to three games (4G, 1A) and is one game shy of tying his career-high goal and point streaks.
  • Meanwhile, Martin Necas' 1G, 1A showing kept his career-best point streak alive at nine games on Saturday.
  • Necas has posted 20 points (7G, 13A) on his current streak - including seven multi-point performances - and leads the Hurricanes with 23 points (8G, 15A) this season.

That's So Svech...

  • Andrei Svechnikov picked up a helper on Necas' goal in Colorado, extending his own impressive point streak to eight games (4G, 6A).
  • Svechnikov ranks second in team scoring with 14 points (5G, 9A) and has recorded at least one point in all but two games so far this season.

In Net...

  • At the time of publishing, Rod Brind'Amour has not yet named a starter for tonight's game.
  • Spencer Martin got his first start of the season in Colorado and made 23 saves against the Avalanche, earning praise from his coach and teammates post-game despite the result.
  • Prior to Saturday's game, Pyotr Kochetkov had started five straight games and has recorded wins in each of his last six appearances.

On The Other Side...

  • Vegas enters tonight's game with points in three straight and a 6-1-1 mark in their last eight outings.
  • Led by Jack Eichel (22pts) and Mark Stone (21pts), the Golden Knights rank third in the NHL in goals scored with 61.
  • Adin Hill has gotten the bulk of work between the pipes and comes into tonight's contest with a 4-0-1 record in his last five starts.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut. Rod Brind'Amour said on November 8 that the defenseman is "getting close" to being available.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel to Utah immediately following tonight's game and are scheduled to practice on Tuesday before returning to game action in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Utah | 9:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

