Recap: Second-Period Stumble Costs Canes In Colorado

DENVER - Jordan Martinook scored twice and Martin Necas stretched his point streak to nine games, but five Colorado Avalanche goals in the second period helped them take a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Saturday. The loss ends Carolina's win streak at eight games.

The Hurricanes led 3-2 just after the midway point of the game, but Colorado rattled off three goals in three minutes before the end of the second period to open up a lead they would not relinquish.

Carolina's Jack Drury started the scoring with a one-timer from the slot midway through the first after Martinook fed him a pass from below the goal line. Martinook then bagged his own goal in similar fashion 4:37 into the second period, with Seth Jarvis serving as the setup man.

Colorado struck twice in a span of 1:44 to tie things up at two as the game rounded its halfway point, but Necas restored the Canes' lead with a power-play goal shortly after. Jarvis picked up the primary helper with a cross-crease pass that #88 tapped home to keep his impressive point streak alive.

After the Avs' outburst, Martinook brought the Canes back within a goal with his second of the night early in the third period, but Mikko Rantanen potted an empty-netter late in the contest to seal Colorado's win.

Making his first NHL appearance this season, Carolina's Spencer Martin finished with 23 saves on 28 shots.