Recap: Second-Period Stumble Costs Canes In Colorado

"If you could take away eight minutes of that game, I think we're pretty happy. But it's a 60-minute game."

RECAP

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

DENVER - Jordan Martinook scored twice and Martin Necas stretched his point streak to nine games, but five Colorado Avalanche goals in the second period helped them take a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Saturday. The loss ends Carolina's win streak at eight games.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Hurricanes led 3-2 just after the midway point of the game, but Colorado rattled off three goals in three minutes before the end of the second period to open up a lead they would not relinquish.

Carolina's Jack Drury started the scoring with a one-timer from the slot midway through the first after Martinook fed him a pass from below the goal line. Martinook then bagged his own goal in similar fashion 4:37 into the second period, with Seth Jarvis serving as the setup man.

Colorado struck twice in a span of 1:44 to tie things up at two as the game rounded its halfway point, but Necas restored the Canes' lead with a power-play goal shortly after. Jarvis picked up the primary helper with a cross-crease pass that #88 tapped home to keep his impressive point streak alive.

After the Avs' outburst, Martinook brought the Canes back within a goal with his second of the night early in the third period, but Mikko Rantanen potted an empty-netter late in the contest to seal Colorado's win.

Making his first NHL appearance this season, Carolina's Spencer Martin finished with 23 saves on 28 shots.

CAR at COL | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • After travel delays forced the Canes to fly to Colorado on Saturday morning, it was encouraging to see them start the contest as well as they did. Carolina outshot the Avalanche 14-6 through 20 minutes and opened up a 2-0 lead through the first 25 minutes, and while a tough stretch in the middle of the contest decided the game, the start was one the Canes will surely look to replicate as they head to Vegas.
  • Jordan Martinook's double feature extended his goal-scoring streak to three games and marked his first multi-point performance of the season. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, four assists and eight points on the year.
  • Martin Necas' hot streak continued with another goal and an assist, pushing his team-leading point total to 23 (8G, 15A). On his career-best nine-game point streak, Necas boasts 20 points and seven multi-point efforts.
  • Andrei Svechnikov also extended his point streak to eight games (4G, 6A) with a helper on Necas' goal. The 24-year-old has tallied 14 points (5G, 9A) in 13 games this season, good for second on the team.

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook giving a period-by-period breakdown of the team's performance tonight...

"Our first period was really good. I thought we came out, were dictating the game, and were obviously playing more in their end. The second, I thought we started well. Obviously, when you get into penalty trouble, especially against that team and their power play, it can flip on you pretty quick. Early in the year, I think we could probably compose ourselves a little better going through there. In the third, we were pushing and doing everything we could to try and tie it up. If you could take away eight minutes of that game, I think we're pretty happy. But it's a 60-minute game."

Rod Brind'Amour offering his perspective on the loss...

"The shorthanded goal (by Cale Makar) killed us. They were pretty flat and you could see what they were like once they got going. So that was the play of the game. Then the goaltender interference thing, for me, that's the game. It's a one-goal game, essentially. Those two things kind of flipped the game for us."

Martinook on Spencer Martin, who made his first NHL start of the year tonight...

"I thought he was great. He made some incredible saves, especially at big times. That five-on-three, I remember him making one shoulder save across the crease. He was battling. It sucks. I wish we could have done better for him, because I thought he played incredible."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday before returning to game action on Monday against Vegas.

Next Game: Monday, Nov. 11 at Vegas | 10:00 pm ET

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Projected Lineup: November 9 at Colorado

Preview: November 9 at Colorado

Canes Partner With WRAL/Fox 50 For Brodacasts

Recap: Canes Pound Pens For Eighth Straight Win

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Recap: Necas Stays Hot As Canes Foil Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

Canes Help Asheville Rink Meet Funding Goal

Preview: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

Necas Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Recap: Necas, Orlov Lead Canes Past Caps

Projected Lineup: November 3 vs. Washington

Preview: November 3 vs. Washington

Hurricanes' Valuation Crosses $1B Threshold

Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Hammer Bruins On Halloween

Sticking Around: Blake To Remain With Canes

Injury Report: Andersen Considered Week-To-Week