Preview: March 6 vs. Boston

Canes seek to become the first NHL club to reach 24 home wins this season

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins.

When: Thursday, March 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

Canes Record: 36-22-4 (76 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 4

Bruins Record: 28-27-8 (66 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, March 4

Last Game...

  • The Canes have struggled on the road this season but put together a complete effort on Tuesday in Detroit.
  • Securing a second consecutive win for the first time since the end of January, Jordan Martinook (1G, 1A) factored in on both goals, and Frederik Andersen stopped 25/26 for his first victory in five appearances.

Happy To Be Home...

  • Carolina is a stellar 23-7-1 on home ice this season, including a thrilling overtime win over Calgary on Sunday in their last time out.
  • Averaging 3.74 goals per game on home ice, only the Columbus Blue Jackets rank higher (4.07).

Over The Air!

  • Tonight is the first of two broadcasts over the next month that will be carried by WRAL and available on several stations owned by Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group - thanks to Coastal Credit Union.
  • To learn more about where you can find tonight's contest, click here.

In Net...

  • After Frederik Andersen (7-5-0 | 2.18 GAA | .911 SV%) got the win on Tuesday, Pyotr Kochetkov (22-11-3 | 2.49 GAA | .903 SV%) is expected to start tonight.
  • Kochetkov has won both of his last two starts, needing to make just 15 and 16 saves, respectively, in wins over Buffalo and Calgary.
  • The Russian backstop has faced the Bruins three times during the regular season over the course of his young career, going 2-0-1 with a .924 save percentage in those contests.

On The Other Side...

  • The Bruins enter Thursday's play just two points back of an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, but have had some struggles as of late. 3-5-2 in their last 10, they come to Raleigh after consecutive losses to Minnesota and Nashville.
  • 10-16-3 away from home this season, Boston allows a league-high average of 3.76 goals per game on the road, including when they allowed eight to Carolina at Lenovo Center on Halloween.
  • Although they've had troubles recently, David Pastrnak leads the NHL in points since the calendar flipped to Jan. 1. With 40 points in 24 games, he has been the driving force to Boston's offense.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday and return to practice on Saturday. Their next game will be on Sunday at Lenovo Center against the Winnipeg Jets.
  • Next Game: Sunday, March 9 vs. Winnipeg | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

