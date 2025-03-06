Preview: March 6 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins.
When: Thursday, March 6
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: WRAL, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260
Canes Record: 36-22-4 (76 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 4
Bruins Record: 28-27-8 (66 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, March 4