Preview: March 6 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins.

-

When: Thursday, March 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

-

Canes Record: 36-22-4 (76 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 4

-

Bruins Record: 28-27-8 (66 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, March 4