Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Hammer Bruins On Halloween

Carolina scores 3 goals in 52 seconds en route to fifth straight win

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two-goal outings from Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov and five total multi-point performances, the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Boston Bruins 8-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday to pick up their fifth straight win.

After Roslovic and Boston's Brad Marchand traded goals in the early going, the Canes took control of the contest with three goals in 52 seconds toward the end of the first period to cement a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Svechnikov struck first in the sequence, tipping a Shayne Gostisbehere shot on the power play. Just over 30 seconds later, Jackson Blake doubled the lead as he got a piece of Dmitry Orlov's shot from the slot. Wrapping up the frenzy, Martin Necas tallied his fifth goal of the campaign with a seeing-eye shot from the left circle, again on the power play, at 18:06.

The Bruins threatened a comeback bid early in the second as Hampus Lindholm lit the lamp at 3:38, but Carolina responded with another pair of goals in quick succession to make it 6-2 after two. Svechnikov grabbed the first of those, poking home a loose puck in the crease for the Canes' third power-play marker of the night, just 41 seconds before Roslovic completed his double with a laser from the dead slot after some strong forechecking by Jordan Martinook.

Finishing with a flourish, Sean Walker posted his first goal as a Hurricane at 7:36 of the third period and Jesperi Kotkaniemi tacked on his own first of the season to seal the victory. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 13 of 15 shots to post his third straight win.

Stats & Standouts

  • A pair of milestone moments amidst the madness: Dmitry Orlov skated in career game #800 (picking up an assist to mark the occasion), while Jordan Martinook hit 200 points in true Martinook style - with frenetic forechecking to set up Jack Roslovic's second goal.
  • Speaking of Roslovic, the newcomer now leads the Canes with six goals on the year after tonight's double feature. The Columbus, Ohio native boasts a career high of 22 goals, and after just nine games with the Canes, he's off and running with an eye on bumping that number even higher.
  • After an 0-for-3 outing in Vancouver, the Canes power play returned to form at Lenovo Center with a potent 3-for-5 performance on Thursday, including back-to-back conversions to close out the first period and establish momentum firmly in the home club's favor. Good or bad, a team's power-play unit(s) can be decisive in close contests, and Carolina's is making its mark on a regular basis.
  • Special teams certainly played a key role in Carolina's win, but don't let that overshadow the team's 5-on-5 dominance. Limiting the Bruins to just five shots in each period, the Canes thwarted the B's in the offensive zone while controlling long stretches of play at the other end of the ice. After hitting their stride in spurts in Vancouver, tonight saw a recharged Carolina club asserting itself on home ice.
  • Another game, another visit to the scoresheet for Jackson Blake. After being told he'd be sticking with the team for the foreseeable future, the rookie extended his point streak to three games with his third goal of the season, which is good for a share of second among all NHL rookies.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the win...

"I thought we were good right from the start of the game. That little sequence (in the first period where the team found themselves in some penalty trouble) wasn't the best, but we killed it for the most part and got right back on it. I give the guys a lot of credit."

Martin Necas discussing how important special teams are after going 3/5 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill...

"You can see how huge special teams are. They scored a lucky one on their five-on-three, but other than that just great kills. We scored three on the power play, so that's huge. It's a game-changer. It's something we've paid attention to all of preseason and work on a lot. [I'm] just happy it's working."

Jack Roslovic after his first multi-goal game as a member of the team...

"Obviously when you can score it's great to add that value to the team. I just have to pass a little bit more maybe now... The style of play that we play, it fits me a little bit. I enjoy playing in the system and I enjoy being at the rink every day. The guys are a special group. It's been easy and it's been fun. We're just going to keep on grinding."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll then return to practice on Saturday before returning to game action on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

Next Game: Sunday, November 3 vs. Washington | Tickets | Parking

