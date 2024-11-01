Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Hammer Bruins On Halloween

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two-goal outings from Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov and five total multi-point performances, the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Boston Bruins 8-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday to pick up their fifth straight win.

After Roslovic and Boston's Brad Marchand traded goals in the early going, the Canes took control of the contest with three goals in 52 seconds toward the end of the first period to cement a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Svechnikov struck first in the sequence, tipping a Shayne Gostisbehere shot on the power play. Just over 30 seconds later, Jackson Blake doubled the lead as he got a piece of Dmitry Orlov's shot from the slot. Wrapping up the frenzy, Martin Necas tallied his fifth goal of the campaign with a seeing-eye shot from the left circle, again on the power play, at 18:06.

The Bruins threatened a comeback bid early in the second as Hampus Lindholm lit the lamp at 3:38, but Carolina responded with another pair of goals in quick succession to make it 6-2 after two. Svechnikov grabbed the first of those, poking home a loose puck in the crease for the Canes' third power-play marker of the night, just 41 seconds before Roslovic completed his double with a laser from the dead slot after some strong forechecking by Jordan Martinook.

Finishing with a flourish, Sean Walker posted his first goal as a Hurricane at 7:36 of the third period and Jesperi Kotkaniemi tacked on his own first of the season to seal the victory. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 13 of 15 shots to post his third straight win.