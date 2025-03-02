Preview: March 2 vs. Calgary

Canes cap back-to-back with visit from Flames

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a weekend split on Sunday as they host the Calgary Flames.

When: Sunday, March 2

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

Canes Record: 34-22-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 1

Flames Record: 28-23-8 (64 Points, 5th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 1

Last Game...

  • A slow start plagued the Canes again last night, as they went 0-for-3 on the power play in the opening 16:13, failing to take control of the contest.
  • Carolina managed just one goal in the contest, a third-period power-play tally, but that wasn't enough.
  • Although he was servicable, Frederik Andersen took the loss after making 30 saves on 32 shots.

Previous Meetings vs. CGY This Season...

  • October 22: Led by three goals in the first 21:29 of the game, the Canes dealt the Flames their first regulation loss of the season with a 4-2 decision at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Starting On Time...

  • After scoring three times in 9:41 to set the tone against Buffalo on Thursday, the Canes took a step backward last night, putting themselves behind the eight ball instead.
  • Now outscored 8-3 in the first period since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Carolina's -5 first-period goal differential is the only frame in which they hold a negative goal differential (+14 in second periods, +15 in third periods).

Man Advantage Momentum...

  • If there was a positive to take from last night's game, it was that the power play struck for a second straight game, marking the first time since Dec. 28 and 31 that such has transpired.
  • Despite the tallies, Rod Brind'Amour's units are continuing to play catch-up, as they're just 5-for-59 (8.5%) since the calendar turned to 2025 - last among all NHL teams.

In Net...

  • After Frederik Andersen (6-5-0 | 2.29 GAA | .907 SV%) got the nod yesterday, the Canes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov (21-11-3 | 2.53 GAA | .902 SV%) this evening.
  • Kochetkov wasn't tasked with much work during his last outing, a win over Buffalo on Thursday, but he completed what was necessary for his 21st win of the season. The young backstop faced Calgary earlier this season, stopping 30 out of 32 in another victory.

On The Other Side...

  • The Flames were held without a goal yesterday in South Florida, losing a second consecutive game by a score of 3-0.
  • Struggling to score has been a theme to Calgary's season, as their average of 2.56 goals per game this season ranks 31st among all NHL clubs, only trailed by Anaheim's 2.55.
  • On the other hand, Dustin Wolf continues to be one of the best young goaltenders in the game, ranking fifth among NHL goalies (min. 35 GP) with his .913 save percentage. His partner, Dan Vladar, played yesterday against the Panthers, meaning that Wolf is likely in line to start today.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice Monday before hitting the road for Tuesday's tilt in Detroit.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 4 at Detroit | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, March 6 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

