Preview: March 2 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a weekend split on Sunday as they host the Calgary Flames.

-

When: Sunday, March 2

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

-

Canes Record: 34-22-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 1

-

Flames Record: 28-23-8 (64 Points, 5th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 1