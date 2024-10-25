Recap: Canes Cool Flames In Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. - Led by goals scored 1:19 apart in the second period by Jack Roslovic and Martin Necas, the Carolina Hurricanes picked up their second straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

The Canes trailed on the shot counter early, but took the lead where it counted through Seth Jarvis' power-play goal at 12:29 of the first. Jarvis collected a pass from Sebastian Aho at the goal line before spinning out in front and lofting a shot past the right ear of Dan Vladar for a 1-0 Carolina lead through 20 minutes.

With momentum on their side, the Canes raced out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Roslovic struck first just 41 seconds in, deflecting a Brent Burns shot away from Dan Vladar and depositing it into an open net. A little over a minute later, Necas found twine for the second consecutive game as he rifled a rebound into the top corner from the left circle.

Jake Bean and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored in the final 40 minutes to bring the Flames to within a goal, but Eric Robinson's first goal as a Hurricane, an empty-netter with 1:17 left on the clock, iced the victory for the visitors. Pyotr Kochetkov picked up his second win of the campaign with 30 saves on 32 shots.