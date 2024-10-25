Recap: Canes Cool Flames In Calgary

Necas nets 100th career goal, Robinson tallies first as a Cane

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

CALGARY, Alta. - Led by goals scored 1:19 apart in the second period by Jack Roslovic and Martin Necas, the Carolina Hurricanes picked up their second straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Canes trailed on the shot counter early, but took the lead where it counted through Seth Jarvis' power-play goal at 12:29 of the first. Jarvis collected a pass from Sebastian Aho at the goal line before spinning out in front and lofting a shot past the right ear of Dan Vladar for a 1-0 Carolina lead through 20 minutes.

With momentum on their side, the Canes raced out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Roslovic struck first just 41 seconds in, deflecting a Brent Burns shot away from Dan Vladar and depositing it into an open net. A little over a minute later, Necas found twine for the second consecutive game as he rifled a rebound into the top corner from the left circle.

Jake Bean and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored in the final 40 minutes to bring the Flames to within a goal, but Eric Robinson's first goal as a Hurricane, an empty-netter with 1:17 left on the clock, iced the victory for the visitors. Pyotr Kochetkov picked up his second win of the campaign with 30 saves on 32 shots.

CAR at CGY | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Although Rod Brind'Amour said he didn't love his team's game in the second half of the contest, the Canes had no shortage of scoring chances throughout. A four-goal outing could have been five or six if not for Dan Vladar in the Calgary cage, but a season-high 43 shots on goal paints the picture of a very Canes-like showing.
  • Make that three multi-point performances in the last four games for Martin Necas. Tonight's tally saw #88 reach career goal #100 as he picked the far-side corner for the eventual game-winner.
  • That's more like it from Pyotr Kochetkov. The young netminder responded to a tough result in his last outing with a stout 30-save effort to help his team complete the Alberta sweep. He even chipped in offensively, picking up his first career point with an assist on Eric Robinson's empty-netter.
  • Speaking of new-look lines, how about the versatility of Seth Jarvis? The do-it-all winger got the scoring started with a skilled maneuver on the power play, then settled into a more forechecking-focused role alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. The kid can thrive anywhere, allowing Brind'Amour a wealth of combinations for his forward corps.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere's impressive goal-scoring streak comes to an end at four games, but his point streak lives on with the primary helper on Necas' GWG.

They Said It...

Martin Necas giving his description of the win...

"The first half of the game it was 3-0 and we played great. We didn't really like our game after that, we were a little sleepy coming into the third. They're a good team. They play good hockey and their goalie (Dan Vladar) was great. So was (Pyotr Kochetkov) though, so that was huge."

Rod Brind'Amour's after his team scored a power play goal in a fourth consecutive game and improved to 15/16 on the penalty kill on the road trip...

"That's kind of the game now. Everyone plays five-on-five so hard and that game kind of saws itself off a lot of the time. You have to be good on special teams. I don't know that we were great on the kill, we gave up a few too many opportunities, but overall, that's been the difference."

Brind'Amour on the team's 3-1 start to the trip...

"I don't know that the games have been great, but we're certainly playing hard. We're giving them everything we can. That's all you can ask of the guys. We're getting some timely saves, and that's obviously always a big deal."

What's Next?

The Canes fly to Seattle immediately post-game and are not scheduled to practice on Friday. They'll return to game action for their fifth game of the road trip on Saturday against the Kraken.

Next Game: Saturday, October 26 at Seattle

Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 vs. Boston | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Khazheyev Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Calgary

Preview: October 24 at Calgary

Inside The Numbers: The State Fair Western Swing

Recap: Comeback Canes Win OT Thriller In Edmonton

Montgomery Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 22 at Edmonton

Preview: October 22 at Edmonton

Canes To Make FanDuel Sports Network Debut on Tuesday

Prospect Report: Artamonov Off To Flying Start In KHL

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

Projected Lineup: October 19 at St. Louis

Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

Recap: Special Teams Shine As Canes Win In Pittsburgh

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

Preview: October 18 at Pittsburgh

A Night He'll Never Forget: Blake's First Goal