Recap: Canes Remain Perfect After Win In Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Seth Jarvis struck twice and Alexander Nikishin buried his first NHL goal on Thursday, guiding the Carolina Hurricanes past the Anaheim Ducks, 4-1.

Arriving at Honda Center for the second contest of their six-game trip, the Canes' five-on-five play continued its early-season supremacy in the first period. Shayne Gostisbehere, who had three assists on the evening, collected his first when Jarvis stuffed home a rebound to the right of Lukas Dostal.

While Jarvis' first marker of the night showed his smarts, his second showed his skill, wiring home a one-time blast on the power play in the second period. Giving the visitors some cushion, they were able to withstand Anaheim's lone response on the night, a Leo Carlsson laser just 70 seconds later.

Moving to the third with their one-goal advantage, Carolina went on to add not one, but two tallies of insurance. After Sebastian Aho earned the primary helper on Nikishin's milestone early in the final frame, the star center was later rewarded with a late goal of his own.

Frederik Andersen had the door shut from there, closing out the victory with 23 saves on 24 shots.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Seth Jarvis opened the scoring with his 100th career goal, becoming just the third player from the 2020 NHL Draft class to reach that benchmark. Doing so in 308 games, he's also the fifth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 goals, trailing only Eric Staal (268 GP), Jeff Skinner (269 GP), Sebastian Aho (273 GP) and Andrei Svechnikov (297 GP).
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere registered his second multi-point game of the season to move to seven points (1G, 6A) in four games so far this year, tying him with Colorado's Cale Makar for the league lead in scoring by a defenseman. Gostisbehere's +9 rating also leads all NHL defensemen.
  • Rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal and found the scoresheet for the fourth straight game (1G, 3A), matching Jamie McBain for the longest career-opening point streak by a first-year Hurricanes/Whalers blueliner.
  • In addition to Jarvis, Gostisbehere and Nikishin, Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake also extended their point streaks and have recorded at least a point in each of Carolina's four games this season.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen made 23 saves to move to 3-0-0 between the pipes for just the fifth time in his career, and second time as a Hurricane, following his 8-0-0 start to life in Raleigh in 2021-22.
  • Carolina's penalty kill was perfect for the second straight outing, going 4-for-4 in Anaheim after recording a 5-for-5 effort in San Jose on Tuesday.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's fourth straight win...

"I thought our penalty kill was great tonight. When we had a little breakdown, Freddie was really good - one of his better games that he’s played for us, because we needed it. It was a couple of really good Grade-As that they had, and he was able to shut the door and allow us to kind of cruise through it. But special teams, that was probably the difference in the game."

Frederik Andersen on what fueled the victory...

“Definitely special teams were good, D was great today. Fun to see Niki get his first goal too, that was awesome. I thought we just continued to build on what we had going on in San Jose and how we ended that game. Good team win.”

Alexander Nikishin (via Andrei Svechnikov) on his first career goal...

"(Nikishin said that) the goal was amazing...you know, that was a special moment for him."

Rod Brind'Amour on Nikishin's adjustment to the NHL and scoring his first goal...

“You definitely know the talent is there. We talk about it all the time - it’s the NHL, it’s a really tough league to just get thrown in there. He’s learning the language, but I really think that he’s just kind of scratching the surface. There’s a lot of raw ability there and that was a big goal to kind of put the game away.”

Alexander Nikishin on the keys to the team's play thus far and his experience in the NHL...

“I think every day work, block shot, forecheck and shots on goal.”

Frederik Andersen on the Canes' hot start to the season...

“I think we’re still building. I think we can be better in certain areas, but I think we’re looking at it in a positive way and continuing to move forward. We know there are going to be some ups and downs, so it’s nice to bank some points early, especially on this long road trip."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll return to game action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 18 @ Los Angeles | 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

