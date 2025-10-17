Recap: Canes Remain Perfect After Win In Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Seth Jarvis struck twice and Alexander Nikishin buried his first NHL goal on Thursday, guiding the Carolina Hurricanes past the Anaheim Ducks, 4-1.
Arriving at Honda Center for the second contest of their six-game trip, the Canes' five-on-five play continued its early-season supremacy in the first period. Shayne Gostisbehere, who had three assists on the evening, collected his first when Jarvis stuffed home a rebound to the right of Lukas Dostal.
While Jarvis' first marker of the night showed his smarts, his second showed his skill, wiring home a one-time blast on the power play in the second period. Giving the visitors some cushion, they were able to withstand Anaheim's lone response on the night, a Leo Carlsson laser just 70 seconds later.
Moving to the third with their one-goal advantage, Carolina went on to add not one, but two tallies of insurance. After Sebastian Aho earned the primary helper on Nikishin's milestone early in the final frame, the star center was later rewarded with a late goal of his own.
Frederik Andersen had the door shut from there, closing out the victory with 23 saves on 24 shots.