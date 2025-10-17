Recap: Canes Remain Perfect After Win In Anaheim

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's fourth straight win...

"I thought our penalty kill was great tonight. When we had a little breakdown, Freddie was really good - one of his better games that he’s played for us, because we needed it. It was a couple of really good Grade-As that they had, and he was able to shut the door and allow us to kind of cruise through it. But special teams, that was probably the difference in the game."

Frederik Andersen on what fueled the victory...

“Definitely special teams were good, D was great today. Fun to see Niki get his first goal too, that was awesome. I thought we just continued to build on what we had going on in San Jose and how we ended that game. Good team win.”

Alexander Nikishin (via Andrei Svechnikov) on his first career goal...

"(Nikishin said that) the goal was amazing...you know, that was a special moment for him."

Rod Brind'Amour on Nikishin's adjustment to the NHL and scoring his first goal...

“You definitely know the talent is there. We talk about it all the time - it’s the NHL, it’s a really tough league to just get thrown in there. He’s learning the language, but I really think that he’s just kind of scratching the surface. There’s a lot of raw ability there and that was a big goal to kind of put the game away.”

Alexander Nikishin on the keys to the team's play thus far and his experience in the NHL...

“I think every day work, block shot, forecheck and shots on goal.”

Frederik Andersen on the Canes' hot start to the season...

“I think we’re still building. I think we can be better in certain areas, but I think we’re looking at it in a positive way and continuing to move forward. We know there are going to be some ups and downs, so it’s nice to bank some points early, especially on this long road trip."