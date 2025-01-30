Preview: January 30 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to home ice with points in six straight games as they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -340
Canes Record: 31-16-4 (66 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 28
Blackhawks Record: 16-29-5 (37 Points, 8th - Central Division)
Blackhawks Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Jan. 28