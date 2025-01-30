Preview: January 30 vs. Chicago

Canes to try to become the first Eastern Conference team to reach 20 wins on home ice

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to home ice with points in six straight games as they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -340

Canes Record: 31-16-4 (66 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Blackhawks Record: 16-29-5 (37 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Last Game...

  • Carolina struck in the first minute of the game and cruised from there, thumping the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
  • Frederik Andersen recorded a 22-save shutout and became the fourth netminder to do so for Carolina this season.
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, with Taylor Hall and Mikko Rantanen each picking up their first points as Hurricanes with assists on his goals.

Previous Meetings vs. CHI This Season...

  • January 20: Sebastian Aho's fourth overtime goal of the season solidified a win for the Canes on a night in which Frederik Andersen played his 500th career game and Jordan Staal played in his 1300th career game.

Say Hi To The New(ish) Guys...

  • After suiting up for two games in New York, newcomers Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall are expected to make their home-ice debuts as Hurricanes tonight.
  • On Tuesday, each player found the scoresheet with an assist apiece on a pair of goals by Andrei Svechnikov to get on the board in their new colors.
  • Hall will be facing his former club for the first time after recording 28 points in 56 games with Chicago prior to the trade.

In Net...

  • Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-3 | 2.48 GAA | .903 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Frederik Andersen (6-1-0 | 1.84 GAA | .924 SV%) got the nod in New York.
  • Fresh off of his 100th NHL appearance, Kochetkov's 56 wins are the most by any goalie in franchise history before the century mark. He has helped guide the Canes to points in five straight outings (3-0-2) and has not allowed more than three goals since Dec. 27.
  • Conversely, should Rod Brind'Amour elect to ride the "hot hand" in Andersen, the Danish backstop would be going for his seventh straight win between the pipes. His career record is eight consecutive victories, set during his first eight games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22.
  • Regardless of who starts, Andersen is also set to be honored with a pregame ceremony celebrating his 500-game milestone - be in your seats by 7:00 to show some love to No. 31!

On The Other Side...

  • With points in six out of their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have leapfrogged the San Jose Sharks in the NHL's standings, moving out of the basement with their 37 points.
  • After making a coaching change earlier this season, the team still ranks toward the bottom in the bulk of major offensive categories, including goals per game (2.62 - t-30th), goals allowed per game (3.40 - t-29th) and shots per game (24.7 - 32nd).
  • Former Hurricane Teuvo Teravainen has 34 points in 50 games, second on the team in scoring, bested only by second-year pro Connor Bedard with 44 points in the same span.
  • Another former Hurricane, Petr Mrazek, has played a team-leading 29 games in net, going 9-17-2 with a .895 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour on Jan. 2. He returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater on Jan. 19 but is still considered not close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and will return to game action on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Los Angeles | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

