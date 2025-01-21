Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

CHICAGO - Sebastian Aho tallied his fourth overtime game-winning goal of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes cap off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Monday.

The franchise's leader in game-winning goals potted the 60th of his career on a one-timer teed up by Martin Necas 59 seconds into the extra frame, converting the only shot attempted by either club in overtime. Aho has scored the game-winner in all four of Carolina's overtime victories this season.

The Hurricanes opened the game with a 15-12 shot advantage in the first period but found themselves trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes after Chicago tallied twice in a span of seven minutes.

An early penalty in the middle frame threatened to further dash the visitors' hopes, but Seth Jarvis struck on a shorthanded breakaway to get the Canes on the board at 1:25. Six minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi steered an Eric Robinson setup past Petr Mrazek from the top of the crease to level the score at two.

Chicago's Ryan Donato bagged a dagger to restore his team's lead with just 18 seconds to play in the second period, but Carolina responded with a whopping 19 shots in the third and again leveled the score at 13:37 to ultimately force overtime, as Jordan Staal poked home a loose puck to notch his 700th point in his 1,300th game.

Frederik Andersen, celebrating a milestone himself in game #500, stopped 22 of 25 shots for his fourth win in five appearances this season.

Stats & Standouts

  • After missing the team's last 39 games due to a knee surgery, Frederik Andersen returned to action for his 500th career game on Monday, becoming just the 84th goaltender - and first Danish netminder - in NHL history to reach that benchmark. "The Great Dane" entered the contest with 298 wins in his first 499 outings, ranking second all-time behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (306) in that span.
  • While Andersen enjoyed his milestone moment, it was also a round number(s) night for Jordan Staal, who skated in his 1,300th NHL game and marked the occasion with his 700th career point, netting the tying tally in the third period. He became just the eighth active player to reach the 1,300 games mark, joining teammate Brent Burns as part of the exclusive club.
  • With his fourth overtime tally of the 2024-25 campaign, Sebastian Aho moves into a tie with Leon Draisaitl and Nick Suzuki for the most in the NHL this season. Of the 60 GWGs in Aho's career, 15 have come after regulation time.
  • Make that seven goals in the last eight games for Seth Jarvis, who now ranks tied for second on the team with 16 tucks in just 39 games, joining Martin Necas (16) and trailing Jack Roslovic (17).
  • Jaccob Slavin chipped in helpers on both of Carolina's second-period goals to record his 24th multi-assist game with the Hurricanes and moved into a tie with Justin Faulk for the third most by a defenseman in franchise history. The only blueliners with more for the club: Dave Babych (38) and Mark Howe (36).
  • The Canes extended their point streak against Chicago to 11 games with the win, coming out victorious in each of the last seven meetings between the clubs. Carolina's only longer point streak against an opponent is Montreal at 13 games.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win and touching on the importance of Jordan Staal in a game like this...

"I give our guys credit. We didn't play a great game by any means, but we were digging. We were digging hard. You've got to give credit to the Captain... It's the same stuff every night. Without him, I'm not sure where we'd be. He just drags us in it every night."

Rod Brind'Amour also showing love to Frederik Andersen...

"He made a lot of good saves early, even though we were down two. Not much the rest of the game, we were pretty solid, and then what happens? Breakaway. For no reason. That's the stuff that's been killing us. We can't have that, a little flip out and [it turns into] a breakaway. Our goalie came up huge. That's the save of the game because that [could have been] two points for them and nothing for us if he doesn't have that. You've got to give him credit too because he'd been out for (a long period of time) and nobody really knew what we were going to get and I'm sure he didn't really know. He was solid. I'm pretty happy for him."

Sebastian Aho following his overtime winner...

"The boys stuck with it. Freddie was kicking in the net, it was good to see. I wish that we wouldn't have had to come back again, but obviously a couple of tough goals [for them in the first]. Not that we gave it to them, but we could have been a little bit sharper. It was a great comeback and a great win on the road."

What's Next?

Carolina is right back in action on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Dallas | 8:00 pm | ESPN+, Hulu

Next Home Game: Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

