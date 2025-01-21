Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

CHICAGO - Sebastian Aho tallied his fourth overtime game-winning goal of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes cap off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Monday.

The franchise's leader in game-winning goals potted the 60th of his career on a one-timer teed up by Martin Necas 59 seconds into the extra frame, converting the only shot attempted by either club in overtime. Aho has scored the game-winner in all four of Carolina's overtime victories this season.

The Hurricanes opened the game with a 15-12 shot advantage in the first period but found themselves trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes after Chicago tallied twice in a span of seven minutes.

An early penalty in the middle frame threatened to further dash the visitors' hopes, but Seth Jarvis struck on a shorthanded breakaway to get the Canes on the board at 1:25. Six minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi steered an Eric Robinson setup past Petr Mrazek from the top of the crease to level the score at two.

Chicago's Ryan Donato bagged a dagger to restore his team's lead with just 18 seconds to play in the second period, but Carolina responded with a whopping 19 shots in the third and again leveled the score at 13:37 to ultimately force overtime, as Jordan Staal poked home a loose puck to notch his 700th point in his 1,300th game.

Frederik Andersen, celebrating a milestone himself in game #500, stopped 22 of 25 shots for his fourth win in five appearances this season.