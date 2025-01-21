Preview: January 21 at Dallas

DALLAS - After an overtime victory in Chicago last night, the Carolina Hurricanes seek to pick up a third win in a row as they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, January 21
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105
Canes Record: 28-16-3 (59 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Jan. 20
Stars Record: 29-16-1 (59 Points, 3rd - Central Division)
Stars Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Jan. 19