Preview: January 21 at Dallas

Canes cap back-to-back with a duel in Dallas

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
DALLAS - After an overtime victory in Chicago last night, the Carolina Hurricanes seek to pick up a third win in a row as they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 21

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105

Canes Record: 28-16-3 (59 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Jan. 20

Stars Record: 29-16-1 (59 Points, 3rd - Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Jan. 19

Last Game...

  • The Canes overcame another subpar start on the road last night, battling from behind to win in overtime over the Blackhawks.
  • Seth Jarvis scored his seventh goal in eight games to start the push and Jordan Staal celebrated his 1,300th NHL game with a third-period game-tying goal that also served as his 700th career point.
  • In the extra session, Sebastian Aho scored his fourth overtime winner of the season, giving the Canes a critical two points.
  • Behind it all, Frederik Andersen stopped 22 out of 25, picking up the win in his first game since Oct. 26. His return from knee surgery was also a milestone night for him, his 500th career game.

Previous Meetings With Dallas This Season...

  • November 25: The Canes scored five in the third at Lenovo Center to pull off one of the most shocking come-from-behind victories of the season.

You Can't Count Them Out...

  • While the start of games hasn't been what the Canes have wanted them to be lately, last night was another example of them never being out of a contest. Their come-from-behind victory last night was their 16th of the season, tying Vegas and Washington for the most in the NHL.

What Can We Fix?

  • As players and coaches have referenced, there are ways the Canes can improve their game to avoid having to come from behind so often, especially on the road. Carolina has scored first in just 7 of their 25 games since American Thanksgiving. That is tied with the New York Islanders for the league-low during that time.
  • The power play is just 3-for-38 (7.9%) since the holiday break. Only Anaheim (7.7%) has had less success.

Licensed To Kill...

  • Another 2-for-2 outing on the penalty kill last night means that tonight's contest features the best PK in the Eastern Conference (84.9%) versus the best in the Western Conference (85.5%).
  • Both teams have now played at least 30 games without allowing a power-play goal this season, joining New Jersey as the only three clubs to do so.

In Net...

  • After Frederik Andersen (4-1-0 | 1.78 GAA | .929 SV%) got the nod in net last night, look for Pyotr Kochetkov (17-9-2 | 2.52 GAA | .902 SV%) to take the reins in Dallas this evening.
  • The 25-year-old was stellar on Friday night in a win over Vegas, including a first period in which he turned away 11 high-danger chances thrown at him (via NaturalStatTrick).

On The Other Side...

  • Dallas has won seven of its 10 contests in January (7-3-0) and enters tonight's contest with the league's fifth-best points percentage (.641). The Stars rank inside the league's top 10 in both goals for per game (3.17 - T-9th) and goals against per game (2.50 - 4th).
  • Jake Oettinger's 23 wins rank second among all netminders and he sits among the top 10 goalies (with 16+ games played) in both goals allowed average (2.26 - 6th) and save percentage (.914 - T-10th). Against Carolina in his career, Oettinger is 4-2-2 with a .922 SV% and 2.34 GAA.
  • Matt Duchene paces the club with 45 points on the year and has three multi-point games in his last four outings. Jason Robertson (42 pts) and Wyatt Johnston (36 pts) follow Duchene and come into Tuesday with five- and four-game point streaks, respectively.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. Rod Brind'Amour said on Jan. 16 that Carrier is gathering a second opinion and the team is expected to make a decision soon on how long he'll be out of the lineup.
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour ahead of the Jan. 2 contest in Florida. He returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater on Jan. 19 but is still considered not close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel back to Raleigh immediately following the game and are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to action Thursday night against Columbus.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

