Recap: Canes Score Five In The Third, Come From Behind To Beat Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a 3-1 deficit after 40 minutes on Monday, storming back to earn a 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The evening got off to an ugly start for Carolina, giving up a goal just 18 seconds in and following it up with back-to-back penalties. Seth Jarvis pulled his team out from the early hole with a shorthanded goal in his return to the lineup, but Dallas reclaimed the lead before the end of 20 minutes.

As more puck management issues plagued the Canes during the middle frame, the visitors recorded the lone goal of the stanza and sent themselves to the final period of regulation up by a pair.

But in that final frame, it took just 3:43 for the Canes to reset the score and 8:09 to take their first lead of the night.

Another connection between Sebastian Aho and Jarvis brought the home side within one and Brent Burns' first of the season made it anyone's contest. Then, on their first power play of the night, Shayne Gostisbehere put the Canes in front.

It was a quick trio of tallies for Rod Brind'Amour's group, but not enough to get them to the final horn. Dallas evened the contest once again with 5:14 to go, forcing Carolina to find one more rabbit in the hat.

In this case, it was a second power-play goal in as many tries, as Martin Necas got a fortuitous bounce off of a Stars defender and in for the game-winning goal.

Andrei Svechnikov capped the comeback with an empty-net tally.

Stats & Standouts

  • Through 21 games, the start to Carolina's contests has been one of their strong suits. Tonight was just the third time that they've allowed multiple goals in the opening 20 minutes, but it was the second consecutive game that it's happened.
  • When all was said and done, it was a four-point night for Sebastian Aho, who now has 23 points in 21 games. With eight of those points coming in the last six days, it feels as if #20 is hitting his mid-season stride, which is a scary scene for any opposing team.
  • Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that he wasn't sure what he was going to get out of Seth Jarvis tonight, after he'd had been out with an upper-body injury since Saturday, Nov. 9, and did not have a full practice with the team before returning. It's safe to say the head coach's concerns were washed away quickly, as the 22-year-old turned in his first three-point performance of the campaign. The forward now has 14 points in 14 games.
  • With yet another multi-point outing this evening - his 11th in 21 games - Martin Necas is now tied for the league lead in scoring. Yes, among all skaters. With 35 points, he is now sitting side-by-side with Nathan MacKinnon.
  • Carolina went 2-for-2 on the power play tonight, their first perfect performance of the season.
  • Tonight was the eighth consecutive win on home ice for the Canes. Their only loss at Lenovo Center through 21 games was Oct. 11 vs. Tampa - the very first game of the campaign.

They Said It...

Sebastian Aho describing what made it so hard for the team to get to their game through the first two periods...

"It wasn't going our way, but having said that, they did a really good job of making it tough on us. They didn't make any mistakes. They just high-flipped pucks out and didn't give up any rush chances. It was tough to get any of the momentum."

Rod Brind'Amour on the importance of Sebastian Aho's goal to start the third period and how it energized the comeback...

"Obviously, [at that point in the game] we weren't going great. It wasn't terrible, but certainly not up to what we were expecting. Then, that shift, it was like, 'Alright, now we're back.' Then the building got going. You could just feel the bench getting kind of juiced up a little bit and I thought we had a good period, obviously."

Seth Jarvis discussing how the team's belief never waivered, despite being down two after two periods...

"We've always got faith in ourselves, that's what makes this team so good. We never feel out of it. Like we showed out there tonight, just sticking with it, even if we didn't find it in the first 40 [minutes]. We had glimpses. We knew it was in there and we knew it was for us to take. To be able to come in there and start the third the way we did, and just kind of build off of it was huge."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Tuesday before returning to game action on Wednesday against the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Wednesday, November 27 vs. New York (Rangers) | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

