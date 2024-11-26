Recap: Canes Score Five In The Third, Come From Behind To Beat Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a 3-1 deficit after 40 minutes on Monday, storming back to earn a 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The evening got off to an ugly start for Carolina, giving up a goal just 18 seconds in and following it up with back-to-back penalties. Seth Jarvis pulled his team out from the early hole with a shorthanded goal in his return to the lineup, but Dallas reclaimed the lead before the end of 20 minutes.

As more puck management issues plagued the Canes during the middle frame, the visitors recorded the lone goal of the stanza and sent themselves to the final period of regulation up by a pair.

But in that final frame, it took just 3:43 for the Canes to reset the score and 8:09 to take their first lead of the night.

Another connection between Sebastian Aho and Jarvis brought the home side within one and Brent Burns' first of the season made it anyone's contest. Then, on their first power play of the night, Shayne Gostisbehere put the Canes in front.

It was a quick trio of tallies for Rod Brind'Amour's group, but not enough to get them to the final horn. Dallas evened the contest once again with 5:14 to go, forcing Carolina to find one more rabbit in the hat.

In this case, it was a second power-play goal in as many tries, as Martin Necas got a fortuitous bounce off of a Stars defender and in for the game-winning goal.

Andrei Svechnikov capped the comeback with an empty-net tally.