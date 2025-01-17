Preview: January 17 vs. Vegas

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host one of the Western Conference's top clubs at Lenovo Center on Friday, going head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights.
When: Friday, January 17
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105
Canes Record: 26-16-3 (55 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Jan. 15
Golden Knights Record: 29-12-3 (61 Points, 1st - Pacific Division)
Golden Knights Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Jan. 14