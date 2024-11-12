Recap: Canes Cruise To Victory In Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Five different skaters scored in a bounce-back showing for the Carolina Hurricanes as they dealt the Vegas Golden Knights their first home loss of the season with a 5-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Pyotr Kochetkov earned his seventh straight victory between the pipes with 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Canes struck first for the third straight game when Eric Robinson deflected a Sean Walker shot past Adin Hill just 4:24 into the contest.

Eight minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi finished off his own rebound to double the lead after Martin Necas set him up with a slick spinning pass to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Carolina took further control with a shorthanded strike from Jordan Staal early in the second period, as he hammered a loose puck into the top corner for a 3-0 lead. Jordan Martinook forced a turnover from behind the Vegas cage which sent the puck into the slot for the Canes' captain.

After his team successfully killed off the remainder of that penalty, Tyson Jost made it 4-0 when a Jaccob Slavin shot from the point glanced off his leg and past Hill at 6:13 of the middle frame.

A pair of third-period goals got the Golden Knights on the board late, but Martinook's empty-netter sealed the Canes' victory.