Recap: Canes Cruise To Victory In Vegas

Win marks Carolina's ninth straight game with four or more goals

LAS VEGAS - Five different skaters scored in a bounce-back showing for the Carolina Hurricanes as they dealt the Vegas Golden Knights their first home loss of the season with a 5-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Pyotr Kochetkov earned his seventh straight victory between the pipes with 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Canes struck first for the third straight game when Eric Robinson deflected a Sean Walker shot past Adin Hill just 4:24 into the contest.

Eight minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi finished off his own rebound to double the lead after Martin Necas set him up with a slick spinning pass to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Carolina took further control with a shorthanded strike from Jordan Staal early in the second period, as he hammered a loose puck into the top corner for a 3-0 lead. Jordan Martinook forced a turnover from behind the Vegas cage which sent the puck into the slot for the Canes' captain.

After his team successfully killed off the remainder of that penalty, Tyson Jost made it 4-0 when a Jaccob Slavin shot from the point glanced off his leg and past Hill at 6:13 of the middle frame.

A pair of third-period goals got the Golden Knights on the board late, but Martinook's empty-netter sealed the Canes' victory.

Stats & Standouts

  • Rod Brind'Amour's club prides itself on team defense, but they're showing plenty of offensive pop as well after scoring four (or more) goals for the ninth straight game. That's the longest streak of its kind in Hurricanes team history and the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only an 11-game run as the Hartford Whalers in 1980.
  • After coughing up a shorthanded goal that opened the door for the Avalanche's comeback in Colorado, this time, the Canes were the ones to strike while playing a man down in Vegas. A critical goal, the Canes used it to maintain momentum and turn what could have been a 2-1 game into a 3-0 lead early in the second period.
  • Already tracking toward another solid showing, Jordan Martinook bagged an empty-netter in the waning moments of play to stretch his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, with five goals in that span.
  • Similarly, Martin Necas' career-best point & assist streaks hit 10 games with a helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first-period goal. Necas has 21 points (7G, 14A) in that span and a team-leading 24 points (8G, 16A) on the season.
  • With Seth Jarvis missing out due to a day-to-day upper-body injury, Tyson Jost made his Hurricanes debut and scored his first goal with the club after being called up on Sunday. Jackson Blake was also bumped up to PP1 in Jarvis' absence, with Sean Walker filling in on PP2 behind him.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov was outstanding in his return to the crease, making 30 saves to keep Vegas' stars at bay. With wins in seven straight starts and back-to-back 30-plus-save efforts, the 25-year-old seems to be finding his groove as a starter.

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook offering his thoughts on the win...

"(It was) a great start, for sure. It set the tone for the whole game. KK's line came out and their first three or four shifts were dominant. Hats off to them. They got the boat going and everybody just kind of jumped on. It was a good first (period). The second was good too. We were on it. The third, they were coming. They were trying to score, so we could do a little bit better of a job in the third, but all in all, it was a good win. We're happy to be back on the winning side of it."

Rod Brind'Amour sharing similar thoughts on the team's effort...

"I think it was real solid. It was a good start. I think the first period is where we were able to capitalize on a good period. We've had some good first periods where we just haven't gotten anything out of it. You know they're going to start having a good pushback and they did, but we were able to get that lead and that's really crucial."

Martinook elaborating on why the team is having the success they've had on the way to their now 11-3 start...

"Every line is contributing. Look at Josty coming in, he gets a goal. Every team that I've been a part of here, depth has always been our strong suit. Obviously, we're showing it at the beginning of the year and we're going to need to continue that throughout the rest of the year. When everybody is chipping in, it's easy and a lot of fun."

What's Next?

The Canes will travel to Utah post-game and are scheduled to practice on Tuesday before returning to game action in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Next Game: Monday, Nov. 13 at Utah | 9:00 pm ET

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm ET | Tickets | Parking

