Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit home ice seeking a return to winning ways during their annual Whalers Night, presented by Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Lenovo Center.

When: Thursday, Feb. 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

Canes Record: 33-21-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Sabres Record: 24-27-5 (53 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Last Game...

  • The Canes' road woes continued in Montreal as they fell 4-0 to the Canadiens.
  • The loss marked the fifth time this season Carolina has been shut out, and the second time in its last four road games.
  • Frederik Andersen made his first appearance since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, stopping 14 of 18 shots in the loss.

Previous Meetings vs. BUF This Season...

  • January 15: A late rally wasn't enough for the Canes in upstate New York last month as they fell 4-2 at KeyBank Center.

First Things First...

  • In their two games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Canes have been outscored 6-0. Allowing four to Toronto on Saturday and a pair to the Canadiens on Tuesday, Rod Brind'Amour's group has unfortunately had to "chase the game" on both occasions.
  • On the season as a whole, first periods are the only frame in regulation in which Carolina has a negative goal differential (-6). They've fared much better in second (+14) and third (+15) periods.

No Place Like Home...

  • After recording just four goals in their last four road games, the good news for the Canes is that they're back at Lenovo Center this evening. One of the best home teams in the NHL, Carolina has won 21 of their 28 games in Raleigh this season, giving them an Eastern Conference-leading .768 win percentage on home ice.
  • Someone who has especially enjoyed playing in the 919 this season is Seth Jarvis, who co-leads all NHL skaters in goals at home (11) since the calendar flipped to 2025. 17 of his 22 this season have come on Edwards Mill Rd., tied for fourth in the league.

Whale-y Good...

  • This evening will be the ninth time the Hurricanes will don Hartford's colors since relocating in 1997. With a 5-0-3 record in their previous eight games, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook, and Jordan Staal are the only three current team members to have played in all eight.
  • Eight players on Carolina's roster (Aho, Blake, Jarvis, Jost, Kochetkov, Kotkaniemi, Stillman, and Svechnikov) were born following the Whalers' relocation.

Milestones On Deck...

  • Forward Jordan Martinook is set to skate in his 700th NHL game tonight. 452 of his current 699 have come with the Hurricanes.
  • Jack Roslovic's next goal will give him 100 for his NHL career.

In Net...

  • After following a consistent every-other-game rotation in net before the break, Pyotr Kochetkov (20-11-3 | 2.55 GAA | .903 SV%) and Frederik Andersen (6-3-0 | 2.12 GAA | .914 SV%) have each appeared once since NHL action resumed on Saturday.
  • Assuming Rod Brind'Amour elects to continue alternating his netminders on a nightly basis, Kochetkov would be in line to get the Whalers Night nod after Andersen started on Tuesday.
  • Kochetkov has faced the Sabres once in his career, stopping 20 of 22 shots in a 6-2 win on Dec. 2, 2023. Andersen, meanwhile, is 12-5-0 against Buffalo all-time, with a .912 SV% and one shutout.

On The Other Side...

  • Although we are rapidly closing in on the end of the regular season, Buffalo, who sits last in the Eastern Conference, still has a chance to make something happen. Just 11 points out of a Wild Card spot, the Sabres have returned from the break strong, thumping the Rangers and taking a win from the Ducks on home ice.
  • Star Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has led the charge in those games with four points, improving his total to 46 in 48 games this season - seventh-best among all NHL defensemen.
  • 6-1 in their last seven contests, Buffalo has out-scored their opponents 33-20 during the run and presents a challenge that the Canes cannot take lightly.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing white Hartford Whalers throwback uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before hosting Edmonton and Calgary in a weekend back-to-back.
  • Next Game: Saturday, March 1 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

