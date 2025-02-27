Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit home ice seeking a return to winning ways during their annual Whalers Night, presented by Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Lenovo Center.

When: Thursday, Feb. 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

Canes Record: 33-21-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Sabres Record: 24-27-5 (53 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25