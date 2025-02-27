Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit home ice seeking a return to winning ways during their annual Whalers Night, presented by Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Lenovo Center.
-
When: Thursday, Feb. 27
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225
-
Canes Record: 33-21-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Feb. 25
-
Sabres Record: 24-27-5 (53 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)
Sabres Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25