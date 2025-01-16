Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

They Said It...

Jaccob Slavin on what the team could have done differently in Buffalo...

"We could have just played good hockey. It wasn't a good start, those first 40 minutes were just ugly hockey. It's not good enough...As a D-core, we weren't great at breaking the puck out. Too many soft plays, even on their second goal, I had (a soft play) that led to that. It's just being harder with the puck, making better puck decisions and breaking the puck out with ease."

Jaccob Slavin on whether the team's up-and-down results come as a surprise...

"It definitely surprises us. We're normally a team that competes every night, we're consistent, we have a chance to win every night. But lately, we haven't had chances to win every night. We're not helping ourselves by the way we play, when we play like that. It's not good enough as a group. To a man, it's not good enough. We can all be better."

Rod Brind'Amour on Slavin's assessment of the Canes playing "ugly hockey"...

"Yeah, it wasn't good. We essentially just gave goals away again. The first one can't go in, but we were loose on our gap. Turnover - no pressure on us, we just turn it over. Six seconds left, we don't line up right on the faceoff and it's in your net, so those are just, to me, poor decisions tonight. You can't do that in this league."

Rod Brind'Amour on the Canes' inconsistencies...

"Tonight, I thought our D weren't very good. Usually, that's a strength, but that wasn't good enough, the way they were handling the puck. It seems to be one thing one night, one thing the next, but we do need to be better. That's just it, at the end of the day, the urgency needs to be more dialed in from the start of the game."