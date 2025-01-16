Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind early and never recovered on Wednesday, falling 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres.
Facing one of his former teams, Dustin Tokarski's night got off to a tough start when he was beaten by Ryan McLeod on the game's first shot just 43 seconds in. Although his team started to find some footing as the period progressed, the visitors were unable to convert on either of their first-period power play attempts, and play moved to the second with them trailing.
Things really started to get away from Rod Brind'Amour's group during the middle 20 though, when Buffalo added a pair of tallies.
Going to the third down by three, Jaccob Slavin snapped Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's shutout bid and Martin Necas added one with the extra attacker on, but it was too little, too late.
Tage Thompson was awarded an empty net goal inside the final minute, handing the Canes a second loss in a row.