Preview: December 27 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to work after the three-day holiday break by opening a back-to-back set, first taking on the Nashville Predators in the Music City.
-
When: Wednesday, December 27
Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 17-13-4 (38 Points, 5th, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 23
-
Predators Record: 19-15-0 (39 Points, 4th, Central Division)
Predators Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 23