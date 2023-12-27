Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Canes and Predators meet for a second time in 12 days

LeadGraphic_122723_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, TN. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to work after the three-day holiday break by opening a back-to-back set, first taking on the Nashville Predators in the Music City.

-

When: Wednesday, December 27

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 17-13-4 (38 Points, 5th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 23

-

Predators Record: 19-15-0 (39 Points, 4th, Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 23

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • The Canes had their six-game point streak snapped on Saturday against the New York Islanders. Defensive responsibilities were a struggle again and Pyotr Kochetkov looked human after an incredible five-game run. Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov both had multiple points, but the third period push wasn't enough, falling 5-4 on home ice.

Working Down A Man

  • The Canes went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill versus the Islanders, holding the opposing power play scoreless for the 11th time in their last 12 games and improving to 41-for-43 on the kill over their last 15 contests. Carolina has now been shorthanded 37 times in December, the sixth-most of any NHL team, while allowing a league-low one power-play goal this month.
  • The team has also gone 23-for-23 on the kill over their last 11 games away from home, setting a franchise record for the longest streak of road contests without allowing a power-play goal.

From The Blue Line

  • Carolina’s defensemen have now earned 59 points over the team’s last 23 contests, including 34 points in their last 13. Responsible for 89 of the 205 points produced by all team skaters this season, the 29.2% share ranks tied for the most by any team in the league, knotted with the Calgary Flames.

In Net

  • Rod Brind'Amour admitted after Saturday's loss to the Islanders that perhaps he'd overworked Kochetkov, as he didn't look as sharp in the defeat as he had in his previous outings. Before the loss, he had a 3-0-2 record with a .949 save percentage in his five most recent starts, but at least two goals out of five goals he allowed to New York he'd certainly want back. Having had a few days to rest, it feels likely that the team will go back to him tonight, as both the player and the group hope to get back on track. Behind him, Antti Raanta was recalled from Chicago (AHL) yesterday and Yaniv Perets was reassigned to Norfolk (ECHL).

On The Other Side

  • The Predators are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Beating Philadelphia (twice), Tampa Bay, and Washington during their run, Andrew Brunette has done a nice job in his first season behind the bench for the group. Filip Forsberg is the only skater on the team with better than a point per game (38 in 34), and Jusse Saros has looked human with his .909 save percentage, but the team is still finding ways to succeed.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes return home immediately post-game and get right back in action Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

