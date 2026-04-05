Recap: Canes Clip Isles For Third Straight Win

"I thought our guys played the way we wanted to, and we got what we deserved tonight..."

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Spearheaded by Seth Jarvis' three-point performance, the Carolina Hurricanes overcame two one-goal deficits to outlast the New York Islanders 4-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

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Despite the game's first goal going to the Isles at 5:17, the Canes had their foot on the gas throughout the opening frame. As Jarvis netted the equalizer with a wrister off the rush at 11:07, Carolina carried a 13-4 shot advantage into the first break.

But once the puck dropped for the second period, a similar script played out. New York nabbed another go-ahead goal in the early going, while chance after chance for Carolina found anything but net at the other end. Undeterred, the Canes broke through once more when Logan Stankoven found Jackson Blake cruising through the slot for a five-hole finish and another tie game.

After a Canes power play came and went in the ensuing action, an Islanders man advantage shortly afterward threatened to nudge the visitors ahead once more. Instead, a stout effort from Carolina's killers led to an opportunity to break out of their zone, and five minutes after Blake's leveler, a perfect outlet pass from Jaccob Slavin sent Jarvis and Sebastian Aho in on a 2-on-1, with the former setting up the latter for a shorthanded strike and the Canes' first lead of the night.

Providing what would become much-needed insurance, Jarvis' second of the night arrived, fittingly, 24 seconds into the third period as he finished off a cross-ice feed from Andrei Svechnikov. In terms of shots on goal, the Islanders enjoyed their most productive period with 10 in the final frame, but the only one to find its way home did so with 97 seconds remaining, leaving sparse opportunities to knot things up as Carolina held on from there.

Despite a lower shot volume coming his way, Brandon Bussi needed to be sharp when called upon. Finishing with 12 saves on 15 shots, Bussi came up big with a handful of key third-period stops as the Islanders sought an equalizer.

NYI at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Sebastian Aho scored his franchise record-extending 22nd career shorthanded goal. He tied Blake Coleman for the third-most among active players behind Brad Marchand (36) and Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau (24). Aho also now has points in five straight games (1G, 5A).
  • The Canes lead the league with 12 shorthanded goals, including one in each of their last three outings. The only other time the franchise has scored shorthanded in three straight games was during the 1980-81 campaign as the Hartford Whalers.
  • Seth Jarvis extended his team lead in goals with his 31st and 32nd tallies of the campaign, matching last season's total and climbing to within one of his career high of 33 (2023-24).
  • After scoring in three straight, Andrei Svechnikov's goal-scoring streak became a four-game point streak (3G, 2A) with an assist on Jarvis' tally.
  • Jackson Blake picked up his 22nd goal of the season, becoming the fifth Hurricane since relocation to reach that mark in one of his first two NHL campaigns. The others: Sebastian Aho (x2), Jeff Skinner, Eric Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.
  • Logan Stankoven extended his point streak to three games (3G, 1A) with an assist on Blake's marker and reached the 20-assist mark for the first time in his career.
  • K'Andre Miller's two assists marked his seventh multi-point game of the season, which ranks second among Canes defensemen behind Shayne Gostisbehere (11).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on the victory...

"I mean, the last minute got a little hairy, but, overall, I just can't say enough. That was pretty impressive, considering what's at stake. I thought our guys played the way we wanted to, and we got what we deserved tonight."

Jackson Blake touching on what he liked about the win...

"I just think it was everyone's effort tonight. It's awesome to see that, when every line and every defenseman [has that effort], and Bus is making saves like that, it's fun to watch. It was a great team win, and I'm happy we got to play the way that Rod wants us to play tonight."

K'Andre Miller on the lockdown performance...

"I don't think we gave them all that much. We played really good defensively, limiting their chances too through the neutral zone and not allowing them to get to Bus all that much. It was a good job."

K'Andre Miller on what's taken the team to a new level lately, defensively...

"I think just trusting that the next guy up is going to do their job. I think we've done a really good job this year of playing your man hard, and everybody's doing their job. It's making life pretty easy right now."

Rod Brind'Amour talking about the line of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis...

"I thought they had a great game. A lot of opportunities. A lot of almost's. It certainly felt like the whole game, the whole team played the way they wanted. I don't know what you could talk negative about that game, that was a pretty solid effort."

K'Andre Miller after picking up another win over a team fighting for its playoff lives...

"I think if you look at our last couple of games, I think that desperation type of feeling has been apparent in each game. Obviously, we're closing in tight on the end of the year, and playoffs are right around the corner, so those are good games for us already."

Postgame Quotes: K'Andre Miller

What's Next?

The Canes fly to Ottawa immediately post-game. They'll take on the Senators at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Next Game: Sunday, April 5 at Ottawa | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO 

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 7 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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