Recap: Canes Clip Isles For Third Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Spearheaded by Seth Jarvis' three-point performance, the Carolina Hurricanes overcame two one-goal deficits to outlast the New York Islanders 4-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

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Despite the game's first goal going to the Isles at 5:17, the Canes had their foot on the gas throughout the opening frame. As Jarvis netted the equalizer with a wrister off the rush at 11:07, Carolina carried a 13-4 shot advantage into the first break.

But once the puck dropped for the second period, a similar script played out. New York nabbed another go-ahead goal in the early going, while chance after chance for Carolina found anything but net at the other end. Undeterred, the Canes broke through once more when Logan Stankoven found Jackson Blake cruising through the slot for a five-hole finish and another tie game.

After a Canes power play came and went in the ensuing action, an Islanders man advantage shortly afterward threatened to nudge the visitors ahead once more. Instead, a stout effort from Carolina's killers led to an opportunity to break out of their zone, and five minutes after Blake's leveler, a perfect outlet pass from Jaccob Slavin sent Jarvis and Sebastian Aho in on a 2-on-1, with the former setting up the latter for a shorthanded strike and the Canes' first lead of the night.

Providing what would become much-needed insurance, Jarvis' second of the night arrived, fittingly, 24 seconds into the third period as he finished off a cross-ice feed from Andrei Svechnikov. In terms of shots on goal, the Islanders enjoyed their most productive period with 10 in the final frame, but the only one to find its way home did so with 97 seconds remaining, leaving sparse opportunities to knot things up as Carolina held on from there.

Despite a lower shot volume coming his way, Brandon Bussi needed to be sharp when called upon. Finishing with 12 saves on 15 shots, Bussi came up big with a handful of key third-period stops as the Islanders sought an equalizer.