Recap: Canes Hit Century Mark With Win In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes tallied three in the third period to pull away from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, taking a 5-2 victory at Nationwide Arena.

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Two weeks to the day after Columbus' power play served a key role in its win over the Canes in Ohio, Carolina flipped the script in this matchup, riding a pair of man-advantage markers to a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Shayne Gostisbehere's one-timer of a Nikolaj Ehlers setup opened the scoring, while Logan Stankoven followed 2:43 later with a quick wrister that eluded netminder Jet Greaves.

As expected, though, the home club responded in the latter 40 minutes. After halving the deficit going into the third, the Blue Jackets knotted things up 2:07 into the final frame to make things interesting.

With the clock ticking past the midway mark of the period, Ehlers restored the Canes' lead with a shot through traffic. A failed goaltender interference challenge then immediately put the Canes back on the power play, which bore fruit when Ehlers sent a seam pass to Andrei Svechnikov for a one-timer and another two-goal cushion.

With Greaves on the bench in favor of an extra attacker for Columbus, Jordan Martinook sent a shorthanded shot 190 feet into the yawning cage to seal two points for Carolina in the final minute.

Brandon Bussi made 23 saves on 25 shots to win his third straight start in the Canes' cage.