Recap: Canes Hit Century Mark With Win In Columbus

Carolina reaches 100 points for the fourth time in five seasons

RECAP

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes tallied three in the third period to pull away from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, taking a 5-2 victory at Nationwide Arena.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Two weeks to the day after Columbus' power play served a key role in its win over the Canes in Ohio, Carolina flipped the script in this matchup, riding a pair of man-advantage markers to a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Shayne Gostisbehere's one-timer of a Nikolaj Ehlers setup opened the scoring, while Logan Stankoven followed 2:43 later with a quick wrister that eluded netminder Jet Greaves.

As expected, though, the home club responded in the latter 40 minutes. After halving the deficit going into the third, the Blue Jackets knotted things up 2:07 into the final frame to make things interesting.

With the clock ticking past the midway mark of the period, Ehlers restored the Canes' lead with a shot through traffic. A failed goaltender interference challenge then immediately put the Canes back on the power play, which bore fruit when Ehlers sent a seam pass to Andrei Svechnikov for a one-timer and another two-goal cushion.

With Greaves on the bench in favor of an extra attacker for Columbus, Jordan Martinook sent a shorthanded shot 190 feet into the yawning cage to seal two points for Carolina in the final minute.

Brandon Bussi made 23 saves on 25 shots to win his third straight start in the Canes' cage.

CAR at CBJ | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Nikolaj Ehlers posted his team-leading seventh three-point performance of the year and boosted his season total to 64 points, tying 2016-17 for his most in a single campaign.
  • Ehlers' two helpers on Tuesday also gave him his first career 40-assist season, while Sebastian Aho reached the 50-assist mark for the third time in his career (first since 2023-24).
  • Logan Stankoven scored his 15th goal of the season, establishing a new career high after posting 14 with Dallas and Carolina last year.
  • Seth Jarvis extended his point streak to seven games, matching his longest such run of the season (and second-longest by a Hurricane this season). Jarvis has collected 10 points (2G, 8A) in that span.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the third time in his last four games played. Boosting his point total to 46 this season, the team's highest-scoring blueliner surpassed his 2024-25 total of 45 in 22 fewer outings.
  • The Hurricanes have scored a power-play goal in seven straight games, tying the fifth-longest run in team history (since relocation) and marking the longest since an eight-game stretch in 2023-24.
  • Tuesday marked the team's second performance with three power-play goals in the last seven games and moved its total to 11 during the streak.
  • Carolina is the fourth NHL team to reach 100 points this season, and the quickest in the Eastern Conference to do so (74 GP).

They Said It...

Brandon Bussi discussing if he has to make any adjustments playing for a team that doesn’t give up a ton of shots, and then faces a Grade-A chance…

“Honestly, not really. It’s all mental. [I’m] just telling myself to be ready for the next shot. You never know when you’re going to have a moment that can change a game. It’s fun to play in front of the group we have. It was a great win on the road for us tonight.”

Brandon Bussi on facing a team’s “A” game…

“It’s that time of year, right? Everyone’s pushing to make playoffs here. They’re a great team and we’ve got ‘em again in two more days on a back-to-back. This time of year just brings the best out of you.”

Brandon Bussi reflecting on his first year as an NHLer…

"I think I’ve felt pretty good emotionally in the sense of not getting too high and not getting too low. The NHL has a way of humbling you, there’s so many talented players that you need to bring your best every night. And even at your best, sometimes, the puck’s not going to hit you. I felt like my reads were good tonight, and I’m fortunate the puck hit me.”

What's Next?

The Canes will fly home immediately post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before hosting these same Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Next Game: Thursday, April 2 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

Take 5 Wednesdays

Wear your Canes gear and save 25% on your oil change at Take 5 Oil Change!

Offer valid through 7/1/2026. Terms and conditions apply. Valid only at participating locations.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Ottawa

Preview: April 5 at Ottawa

Recap: Canes Clip Isles For Third Straight Win

Injury Report: Kochetkov Resumes Skating With Canes

Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: April 4 vs. NY Islanders

Resilience, Adaptation Land Canes Eighth Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Playoff-Bound Canes Batter Blue Jackets

Canes Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth

Lenovo Center Releases Additional Enhancement Renderings

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Columbus

Preview: April 2 vs. Columbus

Chicago Wolves Sign Charlie Cerrato To Professional Tryout

Projected Lineup: March 31 at Columbus

Preview: March 31 at Columbus

Two Junior Hurricanes Teams Win National Championships

Chicago Wolves Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Can't Cash In Against Canadiens