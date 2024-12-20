Preview: December 20 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes start a three-game road trip in the nation's capital on Friday night against the Washington Capitals.

-

When: Friday, December 20

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 20-10-1 (41 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the New York Islanders on Friday, December 17

-

Capitals Record: 21-8-2 (44 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, December 17