Preview: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out their four-game home stand on Tuesday as they host the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Tuesday, December 17

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -240

-

Canes Record: 19-10-1 (39 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, December 15

-

Islanders Record: 12-13-7 (31 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 15