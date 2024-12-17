Preview: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

Canes and Isles meet for the second time in 11 days

Gameday 12_17 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out their four-game home stand on Tuesday as they host the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Tuesday, December 17

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -240

-

Canes Record: 19-10-1 (39 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, December 15

-

Islanders Record: 12-13-7 (31 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 15

Last Game...

  • It was another perfect night for Carolina's penalty kill on Sunday, going five-for-five and pitching in with a game-opening shorthanded goal. Placing them in control early, the team was able to lead for over 50 minutes and never look back.
  • Dustin Tokarski earned his first NHL win in 705 days in his team debut, stopping 27 out of 28 shots faced.
  • Jordan Martinook (1g, 1a) and Jordan Staal (2a) led the way with a pair of points each.

Previous Meetings vs. NYI This Season...

  • December 7: Carolina gave up four goals in the second period, sinking them in a 4-3 defeat.

Home Cookin'

  • The Canes have scored 63 goals at Lenovo Center this season, the most in the NHL by a team on their home ice.
  • Their 108 goals are tied for the most in franchise history through 30 games.

Killer Instinct...

  • Following their five-for-five performance on the penalty kill on Sunday, the Canes have now been perfect on the PK in their last six outings and nine of their last 10 games.
  • The Canes have gone 86-for-101 (85.2%) on the kill this season, ranking third in the NHL.
  • With Rod Brind'Amour behind the bench (2018-19-present), the Canes boast a league-best 85% penalty kill - two percent higher than Boston in second.

In Net...

  • After getting a day off on Sunday and with two days between games following tonight, one would think that Pyotr Kochetkov (12-5-0 | 2.61 GAA | .895 SV%) is in a prime position to return to the crease.
  • However, would anyone bat an eye if Rod Brind'Amour elected to go back to Dustin Tokarski (1-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .961 SV%)? The veteran was sharp to close out the weekend, earning a win over Columbus. Should Kochetkov need some additional rest, the team can have full faith in their latest addition.

On The Other Side...

  • Despite ranking dead-last in the NHL on the power play (12.2%) and penalty kill (64.7%), the Islanders remain in the mix in the Metropolitan Division.
  • Noah Dobson continues to become one of the best young defensemen in the game, contributing a team-leading eight points in seven games this month.
  • 26-year-old Maxim Tsyplakov has been among the best rookies in the league this season, ranking fourth among all first-year players with his six goals.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least a few weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday before starting a three-game road trip on Friday in Washington, D.C. against the Capitals.
  • Next Game: Friday, Dec. 20 at Washington | 7:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

'Tick's A Pro': Dustin Tokarski Shines In Canes Debut

Rod Brind'Amour Awarded Membership To Order Of The Long Leaf Pine Society

Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

Canes Assign Unger Sorum And Nadeau To World Junior Teams

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 15 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes Shut Out By Senators

Bradly Nadeau Named To Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Roster

Projected Lineup: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Preview: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Jack Drury Undergoes Hand Surgery

Injury Report: Drury To Undergo Surgery On Injured Hand

Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Hurricanes Recall Tyson Jost From Wolves

Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Projected Lineup: December 10 vs. San Jose

Preview: December 10 vs. San Jose