Preview: December 15 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - After being held off the scoreboard on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in a divisional battle against the Blue Jackets.

-

When: Sunday, December 15

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -340

-

Canes Record: 18-10-1 (37 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday, December 13

-

Blue Jackets Record: 12-13-5 (29 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 14