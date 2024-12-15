Preview: December 15 vs. Columbus

Canes' homestand continues against Blue Jackets

Gameday 12_15 16x9
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After being held off the scoreboard on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in a divisional battle against the Blue Jackets.

-

When: Sunday, December 15

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -340

-

Canes Record: 18-10-1 (37 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday, December 13

-

Blue Jackets Record: 12-13-5 (29 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 14

Last Game...

  • Carolina couldn't get its offense going on Friday and dropped a 3-0 decision to the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center.
  • The defeat marked the first time the Canes have been shut out at home this season.
  • Despite the result, Rod Brind'Amour was encouraged by his team's defensive performance, calling it "maybe one of our better games" among the team's recent outings.

Previous Meetings This Season...

  • November 23: The Canes picked up a point on the road against the Blue Jackets but fell 5-4 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena.

Killer Instinct...

  • Carolina killed off both Ottawa power plays on Friday and has been perfect on the penalty kill in five straight games and eight of their last nine.
  • The Canes have gone 81-for-96 (84.4%) on the kill this season, ranking third in the NHL, and are tied for seventh in the league with 0.52 power-play goals allowed per game.
  • With Rod Brind'Amour behind the bench (2018-19-present), the Canes boast a league-best 85% penalty kill - two percent higher than Boston in second.

Climbing The Ranks...

  • Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho are expected to ascend the list of games played leaders in franchise history tonight.
  • Slavin can skate in his 695th game with the team, surpassing Rod Brind'Amour for sixth all-time, while Aho could hit game #628, climbing above Brett Pesce for 10th on the list.
  • Jordan Staal is the only other active Hurricane inside the top 10 with 851 games played (4th).

In Net...

  • After posting 19 saves on Friday, Pyotr Kochetkov (12-5-0 | 2.61 GAA | .895 SV%) could start for the sixth straight game. Kochetkov has posted a .905 sv% or better in each of the last two contests.
  • Alternatively, Rod Brind'Amour could elect to give netminder Dustin Tokarski his first start as a Hurricane. The veteran went 4-1-0 with a .933 sv% and two shutouts with Chicago (AHL) before being recalled to Raleigh on Dec. 4.

On The Other Side...

  • Columbus comes into the contest with just one win in its last seven outings (1-4-2), but has also recorded at least one point in three of its last four games following back-to-back overtime losses on Thursday and Saturday.
  • Defenseman Zach Werenski leads the team in scoring with 31 points (10G, 21A) on the season, and has recorded points in four straight games. Likewise, forward Kent Johnson has points in four consecutive contests (3G, 3A).
  • Elvis Merzlikins continues to carry the load in net, having started 19 of the team's 30 games thus far. With Jet Greaves getting the nod against Anaheim last night, it's likely Merzlikins will be back between the pipes in Raleigh.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least a few weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday before Tuesday's divisional clash at home against the Islanders.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. NY Islanders | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

