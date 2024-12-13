Preview: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Canes host Senators on annual Pride Night

By Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a second straight victory - and third in a row at home - as they take on the Ottawa Senators on Pride Night at Lenovo Center.

When: Friday, December 13

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 18-9-1 (37 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, December 10

Senators Record: 13-13-2 (28 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 11

Last Game...

  • A pair of goals in the third period helped the Hurricanes erase a one-goal deficit to knock off the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring in the first period while Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield fueled the comeback in the third.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves on 23 shots for his 12th win of the campaign.

Previous Meetings This Season...

  • November 16: Spencer Martin posted 25 saves for his first NHL shutout as the Canes topped the Sens 4-0 at Lenovo Center.

Ghost's Got Game...

  • Shayne Gostisbehere scored the game's first goal on Tuesday to stretch his point streak to four games (1G, 5A).
  • With points in eight consecutive contests at Lenovo Center, he also enters tonight's tilt with the chance to tie the longest home point streak by a defenseman in franchise history (9 gms), set by Dougie Hamilton in 2020-21.
  • The 31-year-old ranks T-5th in scoring among NHL defensemen with 25 points in 28 games - the fastest he's reached the 25-point plateau in his career.
  • He leads the league's blueliners in power-play points (17) and ranks first with a 63.4% shot-attempt share at 5-on-5.

Offense From Defense...

  • All three goals in Carolina's win over San Jose on Tuesday came from defensemen, making the Canes the third team this season to win a game solely on scoring from the blue line.
  • The Canes rank fourth among NHL clubs in scoring by defensemen with 69 points from the back end.

In Net...

  • With a couple of non-game days since the team's last outing, it seems likely that Pyotr Kochetkov (12-4-0 | 2.64 GAA | .894 SV%) will get the start between the pipes for the fourth consecutive contest.
  • Alternatively, Rod Brind'Amour could elect to give netminder Dustin Tokarski his first start as a Hurricane.

On The Other Side...

  • The Senators routed the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent outing, riding a Drake Batherson hat-trick past their West Coast foe by a 5-1 final.
  • Ottawa has struggled with consistency throughout the campaign but comes into tonight's clash with wins in three of its last four games.
  • The Senators rank in the middle of the pack in both goals for (3.11 - 15th) and goals against (3.07 - 15th), but boast the league's fifth-best power play at 27.6%. Their PK is vulnerable, however, operating at just 75.6% - the ninth-worst mark in the NHL.
  • Tim Stutzle is enjoying a particularly productive start to the season for the Sens, becoming the first Ottawa player since Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza in 2007-08 to put up 36+ points in 28 games to start a season.
  • Stutzle (14pts), Batherson (15pts) and Brady Tkachuk (11pts) have each produced at a point-per-game pace across Ottawa's last 10 games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for the foreseeable future after sustaining "a broken something" in his hand on Tuesday. Rod Brind'Amour said the 24-year-old is set for surgery as a result of the injury, with no timetable for his return at this point.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday before Sunday's divisional clash at home against Columbus.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Columbus | 5:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

