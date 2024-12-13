Preview: December 13 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a second straight victory - and third in a row at home - as they take on the Ottawa Senators on Pride Night at Lenovo Center.

When: Friday, December 13

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 18-9-1 (37 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, December 10

Senators Record: 13-13-2 (28 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 11