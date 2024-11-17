Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes started a weekend back-to-back set in the win column, taking a 4-0 victory from the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jordan Martinook got the scoring started for the home team exactly eight minutes into the first period, continuing his impressive run. Banking one off the back of Senators netminder Anton Forsberg from below the goal line, it was the sixth goal in six games for #48.

The lone goal of the opening 20 minutes, Carolina continued their suffocating style in the middle frame. Holding Ottawa without a shot for over 10 minutes of play, the Canes eventually extended their lead on the man advantage.

With just 40 seconds remaining in the second period, Sebastian Aho wired home a one-time blast from Martin Necas. The first goal for Aho since his overtime winner in Vancouver on October 28, it also extended Necas' point streak to 12 games, now tied for the third-longest in team history (since relocation).

Aho's tally came on an abbreviated five-on-three segment, allowing Rod Brind'Amour's squad to carry over a little over a minute of power play time to the third period. Inside that time, Carolina moved their lead to three.

Shayne Gostisbehere's shot from the point was left in the skates of a few players in front and Jackson Blake was able to pry it free and put it back.

William Carrier closed out the quartet of goals with an empty net tally and when the final horn sounded, it was the first perfect game in the league for backstop Spencer Martin.

Seizing the opportunity with both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov injured, it was the first shutout for Carolina this season.