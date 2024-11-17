Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

Netminder turns away all 25 shots faced

11.16.24 Spence
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes started a weekend back-to-back set in the win column, taking a 4-0 victory from the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jordan Martinook got the scoring started for the home team exactly eight minutes into the first period, continuing his impressive run. Banking one off the back of Senators netminder Anton Forsberg from below the goal line, it was the sixth goal in six games for #48.

The lone goal of the opening 20 minutes, Carolina continued their suffocating style in the middle frame. Holding Ottawa without a shot for over 10 minutes of play, the Canes eventually extended their lead on the man advantage.

With just 40 seconds remaining in the second period, Sebastian Aho wired home a one-time blast from Martin Necas. The first goal for Aho since his overtime winner in Vancouver on October 28, it also extended Necas' point streak to 12 games, now tied for the third-longest in team history (since relocation).

Aho's tally came on an abbreviated five-on-three segment, allowing Rod Brind'Amour's squad to carry over a little over a minute of power play time to the third period. Inside that time, Carolina moved their lead to three.

Shayne Gostisbehere's shot from the point was left in the skates of a few players in front and Jackson Blake was able to pry it free and put it back.

William Carrier closed out the quartet of goals with an empty net tally and when the final horn sounded, it was the first perfect game in the league for backstop Spencer Martin.

Seizing the opportunity with both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov injured, it was the first shutout for Carolina this season.

OTT at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • The 60th game of Spencer Martin's NHL career is one he'll remember forever. After recording 13 shutouts in 217 American Hockey League games, his first at the highest level comes 2,857 days after making his debut with Colorado (January 21, 2017).
  • Is the Captain heating up? Registering two helpers tonight, Jordan Staal turned in his second multi-point performance in his last three games. Shayne Gostisbehere also had a pair of assists, giving him three points in his last two games.
  • The power play had cooled down after their scorching 9-for-26 run from October 18-31, but tonight felt like a nice reminder of what it's capable of. Their first multi-goal game since Halloween against Boston, the man advantage has now scored in nine of 16 games this season.
  • Although he didn't find the scoresheet, Jesperi Kotkaniemi played an important role in tonight's contest. "KK" went 9-for-10 in the faceoff circle, stepping up in a major way when some other usually strong performers in the dot didn't have as great of a night.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour showing love to Martin...

"He's played really well for us when we've called upon him... [Goaltending] is the most important position and that was a great game by him. It enabled us to get the victory, for sure. He made some big saves. There was a lot of really close calls and he saved us."

Spencer Martin on what made the shutout possible and his emotions after the final horn...

"The way we started the game. Coming home from that road trip we weren't happy with some of those losses. It was evident in the first period and we rode it from there... It's incredibly special. I prayed and prayed and prayed that I'd get an opportunity and for it to go well is unbelievable."

Sebastian Aho discussing the team trying to rally together to ensure they closed the game out for #41...

"I thought they had a couple too many looks there at the end, but you want to make sure that he's getting a shutout after that kind of performance. He kind of had to do it himself there, but it was an awesome, awesome game for him. Just huge to have the next man stepping in... It's huge. It tells you a lot about the guy."

What's Next?

The Canes are right back in action on Sunday, hosting the St. Louis Blues at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. St. Louis | 5:00 pm ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Hurricanes Recall Yaniv Perets From Chicago

Injury Report: Andersen To Be Out 'Way Longer' Than Initially Expected

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Prospect Report: Poirier Piling Up Points In QMJHL

Recap: Vejmelka 'The Story' As Hurricanes Held In Utah

Projected Lineup: November 13 at Utah

Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Hurricanes Donate $25,000 To Children's Council of Watauga County

Montgomery, Panwar Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 13 at Utah

Hurricanes Reassign Ty Smith To Chicago

Recap: Canes Cruise To Victory In Vegas

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Vegas

Preview: November 11 at Vegas

Canes Recall Smith and Jost From Chicago