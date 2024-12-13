Jack Drury Undergoes Hand Surgery

Center will miss at least a few weeks with the injury

241018_CAR@PIT_JL202036

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that center Jack Drury underwent surgery on his hand on Thursday, performed by Dr. Harrison Tuttle of Raleigh Orthopaedic. Drury is expected to miss at least a few weeks with the injury.

Drury, 24, has scored three goals and earned six assists (9 points) and a plus-four rating in 28 games for Carolina this season. Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 142 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 46 points (15g, 31a) and a plus-14 rating. Drury posted 76 points (31g, 45a) in 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago from 2021-23, and he recorded 24 points (9g, 15a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 63 points (29g, 34a) in 60 collegiate contests over two seasons at Harvard from 2018-20. Born in New York, Drury has represented the United States at numerous international tournaments, winning a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

