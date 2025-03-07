Recap: Jarvis' Late Dagger Lifts Canes Past Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. - With just 18.3 seconds remaining in a 2-2 contest, Seth Jarvis broke the deadlock with a wrister from the slot to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center. The Canes have now won three straight games.
Jarvis' goal materialized out of a Boston turnover as Nikita Zadorov's stick snapped in half on an attempted breakout pass, sending the puck softly to Carolina's No. 24, who made no mistake from a prime scoring area.
Carolina held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the contest. Finding twine for the fourth time in his last five games, Sebastian Aho opened the scoring at 6:29 with a slick shorthanded solo effort. After forcing a turnover at the Bruins' blue line, Aho corralled the puck near the left circle and outwaited Boston goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a tidy backhand tuck.
Boston's Morgan Geekie evened the score with 1:05 remaining in the first, but Brent Burns responded just 2:06 after the break with a shot from the right circle that deflected off a Bruins defenseman and in.
Despite Burns' goal, the Canes were outchanced 11-0 in the second period (per Natural Stat Trick), and Boston carried momentum into the third. Another Geekie goal 1:14 into the final frame knotted things up at two apiece, setting the stage for Jarvis' final-minute fireworks.
Pyotr Kochetkov notched his own third consecutive victory, turning aside 32 of 34 shots in a strong showing between the pipes.