Recap: Jarvis' Late Dagger Lifts Canes Past Bruins

"We'll definitely take the two points and move on, but kind of have to put this in the trash bin..."

RECAP

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - With just 18.3 seconds remaining in a 2-2 contest, Seth Jarvis broke the deadlock with a wrister from the slot to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center. The Canes have now won three straight games.

Jarvis' goal materialized out of a Boston turnover as Nikita Zadorov's stick snapped in half on an attempted breakout pass, sending the puck softly to Carolina's No. 24, who made no mistake from a prime scoring area.

Carolina held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the contest. Finding twine for the fourth time in his last five games, Sebastian Aho opened the scoring at 6:29 with a slick shorthanded solo effort. After forcing a turnover at the Bruins' blue line, Aho corralled the puck near the left circle and outwaited Boston goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a tidy backhand tuck.

Boston's Morgan Geekie evened the score with 1:05 remaining in the first, but Brent Burns responded just 2:06 after the break with a shot from the right circle that deflected off a Bruins defenseman and in.

Despite Burns' goal, the Canes were outchanced 11-0 in the second period (per Natural Stat Trick), and Boston carried momentum into the third. Another Geekie goal 1:14 into the final frame knotted things up at two apiece, setting the stage for Jarvis' final-minute fireworks.

Pyotr Kochetkov notched his own third consecutive victory, turning aside 32 of 34 shots in a strong showing between the pipes.

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis (59:41) tied Sebastian Aho (Feb. 22, 2024) for the fifth-latest go-ahead goal in franchise history. He trails Ray Whitney (59:59 on Oct. 13, 2006), Ron Francis (59:58 on Dec. 3, 1986), Blaine Stoughton (59:51 on March 29, 1983) and Justin Faulk (59:43 on Dec. 6, 2015).
  • The Hurricanes have now scored two go-ahead goals in the final minute of regulation this season, tying them with the Red Wings and Lightning for the most among all teams.
  • Sebastian Aho's shorthanded strike was the 20th such goal of his career, becoming the first player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to hit that benchmark with the club. The only other active players with as many are Brad Marchand (36), Jordan Staal (21 [13 with PIT]) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (21).
  • The goal marked Aho's 60th point this season, giving him seven 60-point campaigns in the eight 82-game seasons he has taken part in (excludes shortened 2020-21 season). Only Eric Staal (8) and Ron Francis (13) have produced 60 points in more individual seasons.
  • With 32 saves, Pyotr Kochetkov registered his 23rd victory of the campaign to match his career-high for wins in a single season, which he set last year. He has also now given up fewer than four goals in 15 of his last 16 contests and helped the Hurricanes register a point in the standings in 10 of his last 12 games (8-2-2).
  • With Dmitry Orlov missing his first game since joining the Hurricanes due to an undisclosed injury, Riley Stillman drew in for his first regular-season home game as a Hurricane.
  • Carolina's league-leading 24th home win came in front of its 100th consecutive capacity crowd, dating back to Feb. 24, 2023. The Hurricanes’ last non-sellout at home came on 2/21/23, when a crowd of 18,142 watched the team post a 4-1 win vs. STL. During the 2023-24 season, Carolina sold out every single home game for the first time in franchise history, averaging 18,819 fans per game (includes standing-room attendance).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour alluding to the fact that the Canes didn't have their "A-Game" but still found a way to win...

"We played a game not too long ago where we outchanced a team two-to-one and lost. It's going to happen. But in games where you just don't have it, you need some individual efforts. Fishy on the first (goal), that's just a 100% individual effort. Kooch, all night, really, was the difference... We needed that."

Sebastian Aho sharing similar thoughts...

"Obviously, you play to win hockey games and get points. We got the job done, but it wasn't pretty. It definitely was not the game we like to play in the long run, but having said that, I feel like we've had some games this year where I've been standing in front of you and saying we had our looks, and we didn't get the bounces and all that. We'll definitely take the two points and move on, but kind of have to put this in the trash bin."

Seth Jarvis when asked if tonight looked the way it did because of things the Canes weren't doing or because of things the Bruins were doing...

"A lot was with us. I think we were trying to find stuff that wasn't there. We weren't sticking to our guns. We had moments and we had times when we got the puck low and got control of the game, but it was few and far between. Obviously, they did a good job of pressuring us, but a lot of it was self-inflicted."

Seth Jarvis discussing the game-winner...

"I saw the stick break and it was just a matter of getting the puck. My confidence shooting the puck lately hasn't been very high. I've had a lot of chances where I haven't scored, so it was nice to see one drop."

Sebastian Aho speaks on tonight's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday and return to practice on Saturday. Their next game will be on Sunday at Lenovo Center against the Winnipeg Jets.

Next Game: Sunday, March 9 vs. Winnipeg | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

