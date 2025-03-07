Recap: Jarvis' Late Dagger Lifts Canes Past Bruins

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour alluding to the fact that the Canes didn't have their "A-Game" but still found a way to win...

"We played a game not too long ago where we outchanced a team two-to-one and lost. It's going to happen. But in games where you just don't have it, you need some individual efforts. Fishy on the first (goal), that's just a 100% individual effort. Kooch, all night, really, was the difference... We needed that."

Sebastian Aho sharing similar thoughts...

"Obviously, you play to win hockey games and get points. We got the job done, but it wasn't pretty. It definitely was not the game we like to play in the long run, but having said that, I feel like we've had some games this year where I've been standing in front of you and saying we had our looks, and we didn't get the bounces and all that. We'll definitely take the two points and move on, but kind of have to put this in the trash bin."

Seth Jarvis when asked if tonight looked the way it did because of things the Canes weren't doing or because of things the Bruins were doing...

"A lot was with us. I think we were trying to find stuff that wasn't there. We weren't sticking to our guns. We had moments and we had times when we got the puck low and got control of the game, but it was few and far between. Obviously, they did a good job of pressuring us, but a lot of it was self-inflicted."

Seth Jarvis discussing the game-winner...

"I saw the stick break and it was just a matter of getting the puck. My confidence shooting the puck lately hasn't been very high. I've had a lot of chances where I haven't scored, so it was nice to see one drop."