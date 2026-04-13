Preview: April 13 at Philadelphia

Canes open a season-ending back-to-back set with a chance to clinch the Eastern Conference's top spot

4.13 @ PHI 7pm_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a fourth straight win as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

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When: Monday, April 13

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

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Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 52-22-6 (110 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, April 11

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Flyers Record: 41-27-12 (94 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 7-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, April 11

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes rested seven lineup regulars on Saturday in Utah, and "didn't play a pretty game," and yet still left Salt Lake City with a 4-1 victory.
  • Andrei Svechnikov set a new career-high with his 31st strike of the season, and Jordan Staal joined the 20-goal club for the first time in 10 years.
  • In net, Frederik Andersen was excellent, turning away 26 out of 27 shots faced for his 15th win of the season.

Season Series vs. PHI...

  • October 11: The Canes pulled off a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory in their second game of the season at Lenovo Center.
  • December 13: Carolina fell behind 2-0 early, but battled back to take a 4-3 shootout victory in Philadelphia.
  • December 14: For the second time in as many days, the Canes and Flyers went to the skills competition, with the home team claiming the win in Raleigh.

Number One Spot...

  • The Canes have a chance to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference tonight, needing just one point to secure home ice through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Set to face either the Boston Bruins or the Ottawa Senators in the first round, it will come down to the final two games of the season to determine who will take which Wild Card position.
  • Carolina went 2-1 against both Boston and Ottawa this season, and both of those two clubs have just one game remaining on their regular-season schedule. The Bruins will wrap up their campaign against New Jersey on Tuesday, while the Senators will put a bow on things on Wednesday against Toronto.

20-Goal Club...

  • When Jordan Staal lit the lamp on Saturday in Utah, the Canes became the first team in the NHL this season to have seven players reach the 20-goal mark.
  • Also, the first time that the team has had seven players reach the threshold since moving to North Carolina, the only other instance in which the franchise has had seven or more was the 1986-87 Whalers, who had eight.
  • Carolina's seven 20-goal scorers this season are: Seth Jarvis (32), Andrei Svechnikov (31), Sebastian Aho (27), Nikolaj Ehlers (24), Jackson Blake (22), Logan Stankoven (21), and Staal (20).
  • With Taylor Hall sitting at 18 with two games to go, there's a possibility that the team could add one more to the bunch.

Home Away From Home...

  • The City of Brotherly Love has been kind to the Canes in recent years, as Rod Brind'Amour's group is 9-0 in their last nine trips to South Philadelphia.
  • Last losing at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena on Mar. 5, 2020, Sebastian Aho has been the driving force while in the building, posting 13 points in the aforementioned nine meetings.

In Net...

  • The Canes took a rare break from their mostly consistent goaltending rotation on Saturday in Utah, going with Frederik Andersen for a second consecutive game. The veteran backstop was excellent, turning away 26 out of 27.
  • Andersen will get the night off tonight, though, as the Canes go back to Brandon Bussi.
  • Bussi has won five straight starts, with his most recent making him the first 30-game winner in net for the team since Andersen did so in his first campaign with the team (35; 2021-22).

On The Other Side...

  • One of the best teams in all of the NHL since the Winter Olympics, Philadelphia has gone 16-6-1 dating back to Feb. 26.
  • Limiting their opposition's opportunities during that time, only the St. Louis Blues (1.95) have kept the puck out of their net better, with the Flyers allowing an average of just 2.35 goals per game. Dan Vladar has carried the workload in net, winning four of his last five showings. His 28 victories on the season rank tied for 12th among all NHL netminders.
  • More recently, the team has been infused with life by 19-year-old Porter Martone, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Producing seven points in his first seven games in the league, he's found the goal column in three of his last four.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) has been out since Dec. 20. He resumed skating with teammates on Apr. 4 and made a conditioning start with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Apr. 10.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back east post-game and have an off day on Sunday in Philadelphia. They'll take on the Flyers on Monday, opening a back-to-back set to close out their regular season schedule.
  • Next Game: Monday, April 13 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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