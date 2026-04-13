Preview: April 13 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a fourth straight win as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
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When: Monday, April 13
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 52-22-6 (110 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, April 11
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Flyers Record: 41-27-12 (94 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Flyers Last Game: 7-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, April 11