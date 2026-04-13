Preview: April 13 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a fourth straight win as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

---

When: Monday, April 13

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 52-22-6 (110 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, April 11

---

Flyers Record: 41-27-12 (94 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 7-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, April 11