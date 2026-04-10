Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

Goaltender has posted 6-2-0 record in nine games in 2025-26

4.4.26 Kochetkov Rehab

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov, 26, who has not played a game since Dec. 20 due to a lower-body injury, has posted a 6-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in nine appearances with the Hurricanes this season. He went 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25 and added a 1-1-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and .855 SV% in four playoff games. Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 125 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 71-38-12 with a 2.46 GAA and .905 SV%. The Penza, Russia native has posted a 34-7-4 record, 2.35 GAA, .912 SV% and three shutouts in 45 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse.

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