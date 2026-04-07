Projected Lineup: April 7 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Nic Deslauriers is expected to try and help the Carolina Hurricanes lock up a playoff spot on Tuesday, when they host the Boston Bruins.

Likely to play in his third game as a member of the team, the enforcer was skating next to Will Carrier and Mark Jankowski to start the day. Eric Robinson was working as an extra alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, both of whom did not play on Sunday in Ottawa, are expected to be back in the lineup this evening.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will try to earn his 30th victory in his 37th start of the campaign. A winner of his last four appearances, the first-year NHLer made 13 saves against the Islanders on Saturday, his most recent showing.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | No Timetable, Resumed Skating On Apr. 4)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

Eric Robinson

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.