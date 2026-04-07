Projected Lineup: April 7 vs. Boston

Bussi to try and earn his 30th win of the season against his former organization

25-26_ProjectedLineup_040726_BOS_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Nic Deslauriers is expected to try and help the Carolina Hurricanes lock up a playoff spot on Tuesday, when they host the Boston Bruins.

Likely to play in his third game as a member of the team, the enforcer was skating next to Will Carrier and Mark Jankowski to start the day. Eric Robinson was working as an extra alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, both of whom did not play on Sunday in Ottawa, are expected to be back in the lineup this evening.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will try to earn his 30th victory in his 37th start of the campaign. A winner of his last four appearances, the first-year NHLer made 13 saves against the Islanders on Saturday, his most recent showing.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | No Timetable, Resumed Skating On Apr. 4)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

Eric Robinson

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

News Feed

Preview: April 7 vs. Boston

Recap: Canes Outdueled In Ottawa

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Ottawa

Preview: April 5 at Ottawa

Recap: Canes Clip Isles For Third Straight Win

Injury Report: Kochetkov Resumes Skating With Canes

Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: April 4 vs. NY Islanders

Resilience, Adaptation Land Canes Eighth Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Playoff-Bound Canes Batter Blue Jackets

Canes Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth

Lenovo Center Releases Additional Enhancement Renderings

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Columbus

Preview: April 2 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes Hit Century Mark With Win In Columbus

Chicago Wolves Sign Charlie Cerrato To Professional Tryout

Projected Lineup: March 31 at Columbus

Preview: March 31 at Columbus