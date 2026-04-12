Canes Assign Josiah Slavin To Chicago

Forward has recorded 25 points (6g, 19a) with the Wolves this season

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© Nicolas Carrillo/Grand Rapids Griffins

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Josiah Slavin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Slavin, 27, who made his Hurricanes debut on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, has registered 25 points (6g, 19a) in 66 games this season with the Wolves. The 6’3”, 205-pound left wing has registered 127 points (56g, 71a) in 333 career AHL games with Chicago, Toronto, San Diego and Rockford. Slavin has earned one assist in 17 career NHL games with Carolina and Chicago. He played two seasons of college hockey at Colorado College from 2019-21, recording 26 points (10g, 16a) in 59 games. The Erie, Colo., native was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round, 193rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

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