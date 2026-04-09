Projected Lineup: April 9 at Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes will have "significant players" out of the lineup on Thursday when they skate against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With a division title already locked up, the Canes would like their players as close to full health as possible when the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive next weekend. In an effort to obtain that, the team recalled four players from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, yesterday.

Rod Brind'Amour said at least three of Skyler Brind'Amour, Charles Alexis Legault, Bradly Nadeau, and Josiah Slavin will skate tonight, and there is potential for all four to be. The head coach did not specify who would be out of the lineup, but hinted that it would be players who normally operate in a big role for the group.

One individual who will not play, for certain, is defenseman Jalen Chatfield. The steady blueliner got banged up in Tuesday's win over Boston and did not return. Brind'Amour said, "he's not 100%, so he's not playing."

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen is expected to take his turn in the goaltending rotation. Going 7-4 in 11 appearances since the Winter Olympics, tonight could be his penultimate regular-season start, should he and Brandon Bussi continue to alternate appearances.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

(shrugs)

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Deslauriers

Slavin - Brind'Amour - Nadeau

Defense

(shrugs again)

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | No Timetable, Resumed Skating On Apr. 4)

Scratches

TBD

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

Additionally, these units are likely to change given Brind'Amour's pregame assessment that multiple "significant players" will not participate in tonight's contest.