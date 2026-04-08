Recap: Canes Claim Metro With Wild Win Over Bruins

Slavin nets OT dagger for his first goal of the season

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jaccob Slavin's first goal of the season was the difference in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday, helping the Carolina Hurricanes hold off the Boston Bruins 6-5 in overtime at Lenovo Center.

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The chaos kicked off on Boston's first shot of the night, which lifted the visitors to a 1-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. Back-to-back response goals from Carolina — one from Andrei Svechnikov at 10:04, then a go-ahead marker from K'Andre Miller 94 seconds later — brought the home crowd to its feet, but the Bruins had the final say in the stanza. Morgan Geekie found twine twice in the final seven minutes to restore his team's advantage before the break.

Seeking a tying tally as they hit the ice for period two, the Hurricanes got that and then some in a momentum-changing first 8:33. Logan Stankoven potted an equalizer on the power play to quickly turn the tide, while William Carrier and Taylor Hall followed up with goals in the ensuing three minutes to provide a two-goal cushion for Carolina. That flurry ended Jeremy Swayman's night in the Bruins' cage as Joonas Korpisalo took over from there.

With more than half the game remaining, though, the Bruins hung around and waited for their chances. One of those came in the waning moments of the period, when Geekie finished off his hat trick at 18:50 to give his club a boost heading into the closing 20-plus minutes.

While the Canes looked to hold onto their lead amid a physical final frame, the opportunistic Bruins bagged the game's fourth tying goal at 12:35 to set the stage for a race to the finish.

After killing a penalty late in regulation to force overtime, the Hurricanes won the opening draw of the bonus frame and never looked back. Carolina's #74 needed just 73 seconds to net the winner from there, tucking home a slick Sebastian Aho seam pass at the back post to close out the regular-season home slate in style.

Brandon Bussi picked up the win for a fifth straight start, stopping 16 of 21 Boston shots.

With the win, the Hurricanes have won the 2025-26 Metropolitan Division title, their fourth division crown in the last six seasons.

BOS at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jaccob Slavin posted his fourth career overtime goal, which is the most by a defenseman in franchise history and ties him for the fifth-most by any Hurricanes/Whalers player.
  • Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring with his 30th goal of the season, hitting that milestone in a single season for the second time in his career. He's the seventh player in franchise history with multiple 30-goal campaigns for the club, joining a list that includes teammates Sebastian Aho (5x) and Seth Jarvis (3x).
  • Posting an assist on Slavin's game-winner as well, Svechnikov has equaled his single-season career highs in goals, assists (39) and points (69) with four games remaining.
  • Jordan Staal recorded his 300th assist as a Hurricane, surpassing Rod Brind’Amour (299) on the franchise's all-time list.
  • Staal is just the fourth player in Hurricanes/Whalers to reach the 300-helper milestone with the club, joining Ron Francis (793), Eric Staal (453) and Sebastian Aho (400).
  • Alexander Nikishin recorded his 31st point of the season, surpassing Jamie McBain for the most by a rookie defenseman in team history (since relocation). Only Brad Shaw (35, 1989-90) has more in franchise history. 
  • Logan Stankoven picked up his fifth goal in his last five games, inching to within one of his first career 20-goal campaign. 
  • Jackson Blake stretched his point streak to four games with his second consecutive two-assist performance, climbing to one goal and five helpers in his last quartet of contests.
  • Likewise, Taylor Hall also potted two points to hit the scoresheet for the fourth straight outing, recording two goals and four assists in that span.
  • Sean Walker logged two assists to set a new career high in that category (21) and push his point streak to three games.
  • Brandon Bussi pocketed his 30th win in his 37th start, becoming the sixth goaltender in franchise history to hit that plateau in one season.
  • Tuesday's thriller marked the Canes' 50th victory of the campaign. Carolina's fourth 50-win season in the last five years is tied with Colorado for the most by any NHL club in that span.

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour summarizing the crazy contest…

“I thought we played really well. We had some breakdowns. We had a couple, and they made us pay; that was really it. They capitalized on those breakdowns. I liked the way our group responded to them on everything. Overall, it was a real positive.”

Jaccob Slavin delving more into the win…

“We had a really good second period. Lately, our second period hasn’t been that great. So to have a really good second period and get back on top of the game was huge for us. We’ve got to be able to play a full 60 minutes going into the playoffs here and be able to play that way and not let games get away or out of hand like that. We’ve got to keep games tight and not give up that much. But it was a huge win.”

Rod Brind’Amour describing the overtime winner…

“I guess everyone draws it up a little bit differently, but that’s how you draw it up. You get possession, get the right guys out, and then you make the play.  That’s what the talent is supposed to do. It doesn’t always work that way, obviously... It was a high-end play. There were a couple in the third that (were) almost the exact same play, but their goalie got over and robbed Fishy on that one. But it’s good to see Slavo get that one. I don’t think he’d scored yet this year, so good timing for it.”

Jaccob Slavin walking through the game-winner, his first goal of the season…

"I just jumped on and saw the play developing on the other side, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll try to go there.’ Fish made an unbelievable pass. It feels good to get the first one.”

Andrei Svechnikov on reaching the 30-goal club for the second time in his career, and the first time since the 2021-22 campaign...

"To be honest, even if I go back two years ago, (I've) always felt this way. I know what kind of player I am and know what I can bring to the team. I like those people who say, 'You know, he got ACL (surgery), that's why he slowed down.' That's just excuses, right? I know that. I know what kind of player I am."

Jaccob Slavin on winning a Metropolitan Division Championship…

"It’s good. It means we’ve put in a lot of work this season, and obviously, to do that is still a big accomplishment. But it’s just one step along the way. It’s good, but at the same time, that’s not the goal we want.”

Rod Brind'Amour Postgame Quotes

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before flying to Chicago to begin a four-game road trip against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Next Game: Thursday, April 9 at Chicago | 8:30 p.m. ET | FDSNSO

Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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