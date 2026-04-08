Recap: Canes Claim Metro With Wild Win Over Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jaccob Slavin's first goal of the season was the difference in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday, helping the Carolina Hurricanes hold off the Boston Bruins 6-5 in overtime at Lenovo Center.

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The chaos kicked off on Boston's first shot of the night, which lifted the visitors to a 1-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. Back-to-back response goals from Carolina — one from Andrei Svechnikov at 10:04, then a go-ahead marker from K'Andre Miller 94 seconds later — brought the home crowd to its feet, but the Bruins had the final say in the stanza. Morgan Geekie found twine twice in the final seven minutes to restore his team's advantage before the break.

Seeking a tying tally as they hit the ice for period two, the Hurricanes got that and then some in a momentum-changing first 8:33. Logan Stankoven potted an equalizer on the power play to quickly turn the tide, while William Carrier and Taylor Hall followed up with goals in the ensuing three minutes to provide a two-goal cushion for Carolina. That flurry ended Jeremy Swayman's night in the Bruins' cage as Joonas Korpisalo took over from there.

With more than half the game remaining, though, the Bruins hung around and waited for their chances. One of those came in the waning moments of the period, when Geekie finished off his hat trick at 18:50 to give his club a boost heading into the closing 20-plus minutes.

While the Canes looked to hold onto their lead amid a physical final frame, the opportunistic Bruins bagged the game's fourth tying goal at 12:35 to set the stage for a race to the finish.

After killing a penalty late in regulation to force overtime, the Hurricanes won the opening draw of the bonus frame and never looked back. Carolina's #74 needed just 73 seconds to net the winner from there, tucking home a slick Sebastian Aho seam pass at the back post to close out the regular-season home slate in style.

Brandon Bussi picked up the win for a fifth straight start, stopping 16 of 21 Boston shots.

With the win, the Hurricanes have won the 2025-26 Metropolitan Division title, their fourth division crown in the last six seasons.