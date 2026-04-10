Slavin Nominated For King Clancy Trophy

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been named the team’s nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams, and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives.

Slavin, 31, has totaled seven points (1g, 6a) and a plus-6 rating in 38 games with the Hurricanes this season. The Denver native set a franchise record for most career overtime goals by a defenseman with his fourth career OT winner on April 7 against Boston. Slavin represented the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, winning the gold medal. Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Slavin is a two-time winner of the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Inspired by his deep faith, Jaccob has used his platform and resources to help others and advocate for change throughout his career. He and his wife, Kylie, launched a bold campaign with the International Justice Mission called “Fight For Freedom,” dedicated to protecting vulnerable communities from violence and modern slavery, and raising $1 million for the cause. The Slavins also pledged $500,000 for Compassion International’s “The Fight for First” campaign, aiming to fund survival centers to support 25,000 impoverished mothers and their babies. In Raleigh, Jaccob and his wife are involved with the Raleigh Dream Center and Raleigh Rescue Mission, helping to purchase backpacks and supplies for children at the start of each school year. He also worked with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation to help distribute 2,000 holiday meals to families in need at Thanksgiving.