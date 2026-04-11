Preview: April 11 at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Two of the hottest teams in the NHL go head-to-head on Saturday, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Utah Mammoth square off at Delta Center.

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When: Saturday, April 11

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 51-22-6 (108 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, April 9

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Mammoth Record: 42-30-6 (90 Points, 4th - Central Division)

Mammoth Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 9