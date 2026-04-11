Preview: April 11 at Utah

Canes arrive in The Beehive State with five wins in their last six games

4.11 @UTA 5pm_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SALT LAKE CITY - Two of the hottest teams in the NHL go head-to-head on Saturday, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Utah Mammoth square off at Delta Center.

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When: Saturday, April 11

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 51-22-6 (108 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, April 9

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Mammoth Record: 42-30-6 (90 Points, 4th - Central Division)

Mammoth Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 9

Last Time Out...

  • Although they had seven lineup regulars in the press box, the makeshift cast of Canes put a 7-2 thrashing on the Blackhawks on Thursday.
  • Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven both had multi-goal nights, and Will Carrier turned in the first three-assist game of his career.
  • In total, 11 players found the score sheet, and Frederik Andersen held it down in net with 23 saves.

Season Series vs. UTAH...

  • Jan. 29: The Canes pulled off a stunner at the Lenovo Center, scoring three times in the final 1:59 to claim a 5-4 win.

Red-Hot Offense...

  • For a team whose bread and butter is often limiting the opposition's chances, the Canes have had no issue putting the puck in the net lately.
  • Scoring 30 times in their last six games, no team in the NHL has turned in a better output dating back to March 31.
  • Logan Stankoven leads the charge during that time, accounting for seven of those goals, while 14 other players have scored at least once.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen having played on Thursday in Chicago, should the Canes continue their rotation between the pipes, Brandon Bussi would be in line to start today.
  • The first-year NHLer has won five straight starts and, with his latest victory, became the first netminder to win 30 games for the team since Andersen did in his first season with the club (2021-22; 35).
  • Conversely, should the team elect to go back to Andersen, he was sharp in his latest showing, turning in a few timely stops to keep his team in front against the Blackhawks. He is 8-4 in 12 starts since returning from the Winter Olympics.

On The Other Side...

  • Winners of five in a row, the Mammoth punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since moving to Utah on Thursday.
  • Producing 12 points during the five-game win streak, captain Clayton Keller has been on a tear. Pacing the unit with 83 points on the season, this is his fifth consecutive season with at least 25 goals (26).
  • The defensive side of things has been impressive from the Mammoth as well, limiting their opposition to an average of just 2.87 goals per game, tied for the fifth fewest among all clubs.
  • In net, Karel Vejmelka's 60 starts and 37 wins both lead all NHL goaltenders.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) has been out since Dec. 20. He resumed skating with teammates on Apr. 4 and made a conditioning start with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Apr. 10.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back east post-game and have an off day on Sunday in Philadelphia. They'll take on the Flyers on Monday, opening a back-to-back set to close out their regular season schedule.
  • Next Game: Monday, April 13 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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