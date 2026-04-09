Preview: April 9 at Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes start a regular-season-ending four-game road trip in the Windy City on Thursday, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

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When: Thursday, April 9

Puck Drop: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 50-22-6 (106 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 7

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Blackhawks Record: 28-36-14 (70 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 6