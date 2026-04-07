Stanley Cup Playoffs Tickets On Sale Thursday

Season Ticket Members have access to pre-sale on Wednesday

4.7.26 Tix Release

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for the team’s home games during the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at noon. 

The Thursday on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale on Wednesday at noon. In addition, fans can text TICKETS26 to 919-705-0896 to receive a text as soon as playoff tickets go on sale to the general public.

The Hurricanes will be the home team for their first-round series, and will host Games 1 and 2, as well as Game 5 and Game 7, if necessary. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 18, and the league will announce the specific schedule for each series after the conclusion of the regular season.

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