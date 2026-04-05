Preview: April 5 at Ottawa

Canes one point away from clinching Metro Division title

4.5 @OTT 5pm_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a back-to-back weekend with a potential playoff preview against the Ottawa Senators.

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When: Sunday, April 5

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 49-21-6 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 4

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Senators Record: 39-27-10 (88 Points, T-5th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, April 4

Last Time Out...

  • A two-goal performance from Seth Jarvis led the Canes to a 4-3 win over the Islanders last night at Lenovo Center.
  • It was another standout defensive performance, holding New York to just 15 shots over 60 minutes. 10 of them came in the third, including a few with Ilya Sorokin on the bench with the extra attacker.
  • The victory was a third in a row for Carolina.

Season Series vs. OTT...

  • Jan. 24: A three-goal first period sparked the Canes to a 4-1 victory in Ottawa.
  • Feb. 3Jordan Staal's late strike was the difference as the Canes outlasted the Sens 4-3 at Lenovo Center.

Metro Title In Sight...

  • The Canes have another opportunity to seal their fourth division title in six years this evening. 
  • To do so, they'll need to pick up at least one point from tonight's contest, either by winning or forcing overtime.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi having played last night in Raleigh, Frederik Andersen is in line to get the green light tonight.
  • Going 7-3-0 since the Winter Olympics, the veteran backstop had an extremely light workload on Thursday against Columbus, turning in just nine saves en route to victory.

On The Other Side...

  • Hampered by a slew of injuries on the blue line, yesterday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota has the Senators mired in a 1-3-1 skid over their last five games.
  • Needing a bounce-back effort to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race, Ottawa will look for Drake Batherson to remain hot offensively. Netting the team's lone tally yesterday, Batherson's 12 goals in 19 games since the Olympic break rank T-5th among all NHLers.
  • Linus Ullmark (24-12-8, .886 SV%, 2.84 GAA) has been the team's go-to goaltender when available, but the Canes may face James Reimer (6-4-1, .883 SV%, 2.42 GAA) for the third time this season after Ullmark got the nod yesterday. Reimer posted identical stat lines in the prior two matchups, stopping 15 of 19 shots in each contest.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) has been out since Dec. 20. He resumed skating with teammates on Apr. 4.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday before taking on the Bruins at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, April 7 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

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