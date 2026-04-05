Preview: April 5 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a back-to-back weekend with a potential playoff preview against the Ottawa Senators.

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When: Sunday, April 5

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 49-21-6 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 4

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Senators Record: 39-27-10 (88 Points, T-5th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, April 4