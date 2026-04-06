Recap: Canes Outdueled In Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes struck first on Sunday, but the Ottawa Senators roared back to take a 6-3 victory at Canadian Tire Centre.

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A potential playoff preview looked the part from puck drop as both teams traded punches in the early going. When Logan Stankoven put away a rebound on the power play to nudge the Canes ahead first, the Senators responded with two tucks of their own in the next 3:29 to steal the lead.

But as time wound down in the first frame, a persistent Andrei Svechnikov knotted things up just before the buzzer, poking home a loose puck in the crease as Linus Ullmark scrambled to cover.

The latter 40 minutes, however, largely belonged to the home club. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk scored his first of two on the night to retake the lead in the second period, before he and Shane Pinto tacked on a goal apiece in the third period to stretch their team's advantage to three.

Taylor Hall gave the Canes late life with 2:30 to play, but the comeback was not to be as an Ottawa empty-netter sealed its victory.

Frederik Andersen finished with 26 saves on 31 shots during his 33rd appearance this season.