Canes Clinch Fourth Division Title In Six Seasons

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an eighth straight season...

"It should be celebrated a little bit. This is a huge accomplishment. To play well for seven months, I know we all want bigger and better things, and no one wants it more than me, trust me, but you have to qualify for that honor to even get that chance. These guys have come to play every night, for however long we've been going here. We've accomplished that. We have a segment of the season (left), there's still a lot out there to be playing for. But I give the guys a lot of credit, because from day one, all we've wanted was a chance to play for you know what. And now we have done that."

Jaccob Slavin on winning a Metropolitan Division Championship…

"It’s good. It means we’ve put in a lot of work this season, and obviously, to do that is still a big accomplishment. But it’s just one step along the way. It’s good, but at the same time, that’s not the goal we want.”

Andrei Svechnikov on how it feels to be a Metropolitan Division champion…

“Pretty good. It doesn’t mean anything, to be honest. It just means that all season we’ve been grinding away and all the boys have been battling for each other, winning games. But it’s all about the playoffs.”