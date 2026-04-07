Preview: April 7 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes skate in their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, hosting the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center.
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When: Tuesday, April 7
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
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Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 49-22-6 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, April 5
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Bruins Record: 43-26-9 (95 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 5