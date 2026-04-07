Preview: April 7 vs. Boston

Canes have another opportunity to clinch a Metro Division title

4.7 vs BOS 7pm 16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes skate in their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, hosting the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center.

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When: Tuesday, April 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 49-22-6 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, April 5

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Bruins Record: 43-26-9 (95 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 5

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes were "pretty flat" on Sunday in Ottawa, falling 6-3 to the Senators.
  • Logan Stankoven scored his fourth goal in as many games and Taylor Hall found twine for the 300th time in his NHL career, but the hosting Senators pulled away in the third period.
  • Frederik Andersen suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 31 shots.

Season Series vs. BOS...

  • Nov. 1: Carolina "didn't create enough" in a 2-1 loss at TD Garden.
  • Nov. 17: Two-point performances from Taylor Hall and Joel Nystrom, as well as a 29-save showing from Pyotr Kochetkov, led the Canes to a 3-1 victory in Boston.

Metro Title In Sight...

  • The Canes have another opportunity to seal their fourth division title in six years this evening. 
  • To do so, they'll need to pick up at least one point from tonight's contest, either by winning or forcing overtime.

30-For-37...

  • With a goal on Sunday, Andrei Svechnikov extended his point streak to five games (4G, 2A).
  • Now with 29 tallies on the year — trailing only Seth Jarvis (32) for the most by a Hurricane this season — Svechnikov is eyeing his second career 30-goal campaign (also: 2021-22).
  • That season also saw the 26-year-old record career highs in both assists (39) and points (69). He currently sits one assist and two points shy of matching those totals this year as well.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen having played on Sunday in Ottawa, should the Canes continue their rotation between the pipes, Brandon Bussi would be in line to start tonight.
  • A winner of his last four starts, the 27-year-old is now 29-6-1 and will try to become the first Hurricane goalie to 30 wins in a season since Andersen did so in his first year with the team (2021-22; 35-14-3).
  • Conversely, should the Canes go back to their veteran backstop, he'd be looking to get back in the win column after allowing five to the Senators in the team's most recent game.

On The Other Side...

  • Fighting to stay in the Eastern Conference's first Wild Card spot, the Bruins come to Raleigh having dropped three in a row.
  • Scoring just one goal in all three of those games, offense has been hard to come by for a team that ranks tied for 10th among all NHL teams on the season as a whole.
  • As usual, David Pastrnak has been the pacesetter in Boston. Even as his 29 goals mark a "down" year by his standards, his playmaking has come to the forefront with 68 assists — tied for the fourth-most among NHLers. With five helpers in his last four games, Pastrnak needs just three more points for his fourth consecutive 100-point campaign.
  • Jeremy Swayman (30-17-4, .908 SV%, 2.70 GAA) has been the go-to guy between the pipes for much of the year, and may be in line to start after Joonas Korpisalo (13-9-5, .891 SV%, 3.22 GAA) took the reins on Sunday.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) has been out since Dec. 20. He resumed skating with teammates on Apr. 4.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before flying to Chicago to begin a four-game road trip against the Blackhawks on Thursday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, April 9 at Chicago | 8:30 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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